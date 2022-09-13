Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
‘Your vote is your voice:' National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, an annual, nonpartisan event organizers say has signed up more than 4.5 million Americans across the country to vote over the past decade. The effort is the country’s largest single-day voter registration push, the event says on social media. To mark the event,...
mynbc5.com
VT NAACP holds learning sessions about qualified immunity
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont branches of the NAACP are holding a series of virtual sessions to educate the community on qualified immunity. Legislators shot down a proposal to roll back the legal doctrine that protects government employees from civil lawsuits earlier this year, calling for further study on the impact of qualified immunity.
Comments / 1