wgxa.tv
Washington Co. deputies arrest 2 trying to smuggle contraband into state prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County patrol deputies caught two suspects attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison. The sheriff's office said deputies on patrol noticed a vehicle parked at a church on Hwy. 231 in Davisboro Sunday morning. Deputies approached the vehicle, began talking with the occupants,...
Fentanyl exposure leaves Georgia man dead and EMS workers hospitalized
(MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga.) — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested in Dollar Tree armed robbery
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr, Boulevard on Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Taqwa Suwan Dixon was identified as one of the suspects involved in the robbery and was arrested at his home.
Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
wgxa.tv
Magnolia Court Motel starts to fade into Macon history as demolition begins
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A building with an unsavory reputation is quickly fading into Macon's past. Macon-Bibb crews started demolishing the Magnolia Court Motel this morning. But Mayor Lester Miller said it's not as though the property's current owner did not have plenty of warning from city and county officials to clean up his act-- and the property.
wgac.com
Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
wfxg.com
Thomson man, EMS personnel hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl
THOMSON, Ga. (WFXG) - One man is dead in McDuffie County and four others were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, EMS responded to Heritage Villas on Noble St. in Thomson shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. When EMS and deputies entered the home, they found two men inside. One man was dead and the other was in distress from what officials say was fentanyl.
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
WRDW-TV
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
