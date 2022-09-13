THOMSON, Ga. (WFXG) - One man is dead in McDuffie County and four others were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, EMS responded to Heritage Villas on Noble St. in Thomson shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. When EMS and deputies entered the home, they found two men inside. One man was dead and the other was in distress from what officials say was fentanyl.

THOMSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO