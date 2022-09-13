Read full article on original website
WKRC
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
WKRC
New trend in health care focuses on bringing more resources into neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new trend in health care focuses on bringing people what they need right to their neighborhoods. If you are feeling like you let your health go a little bit in these pandemic times, you might be able to find free help at a new neighborhood center near you. A newer trend in healthy behavior is to give people access to classes, programs and people right where they live.
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a ‘superdodger’? Local doctor weighs in
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID— that’s about a quarter of everybody in the state. If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors are calling you a “superdodger.”. When it comes to...
WKRC
Local cervical cancer survivor shares her story as doctors see rise in cases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Specialists at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute have an important warning about a cancer on the rise in young women. It all started when Jennifer Wesley and her husband, Matt, decided to expand their family. Some routine tests at her gynecologist's office led to the discovery that she had cervical cancer.
wvxu.org
How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?
The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
WKRC
CDC issues warning about rare condition that can lead to paralysis in children
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for some common symptoms seen in kids this time of year that get worse instead of better. It has to do with a new warning from the CDC about a rare condition that can lead to paralysis.
WKRC
"Everyone has biases," artist says as he debuts exhibit examining race
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – When you’re walking downtown and see the towering image of a man splashed across the side of the Arnoff Center with the words "black head" sprawled across his shirt, you’re bound to have questions. And artist Michael Coppage is counting on you to have an instant reaction.
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Sometimes, the news is really, really cute
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. The news is serious business. We write about serious issues, we tackle serious problems, and we are generally serious people. But sometimes, we get...
WKRC
Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
WKRC
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
WKRC
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother facing charges after second child dies as result of co-sleeping
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters office said the child died in June as a result of co-sleeping. Deter's office said Hunter had another child who died from the same...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
linknky.com
Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer
St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
WKRC
Local parenting center moving to a new location after 70+ years to help more families
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community group that's been helping Tri-State families for more than a century is getting a new home. The origins of Beech Acres Parenting Center date to 1849. Since its beginning, it has focused on helping children. The group has been at its Anderson...
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
WCPO
'We're making a difference': Clermont County-based charity helps give clothes to children in need
BATAVIA, Ohio — How people dress can change how they feel about themselves, raising or lowering their confidence. That’s Amy Vann’s firm belief and part of the reason she made it her mission to give kids confidence through clothing. In 2017, Vann started Give Like A Mother,...
