Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New trend in health care focuses on bringing more resources into neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new trend in health care focuses on bringing people what they need right to their neighborhoods. If you are feeling like you let your health go a little bit in these pandemic times, you might be able to find free help at a new neighborhood center near you. A newer trend in healthy behavior is to give people access to classes, programs and people right where they live.
WKRC

Local cervical cancer survivor shares her story as doctors see rise in cases

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Specialists at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute have an important warning about a cancer on the rise in young women. It all started when Jennifer Wesley and her husband, Matt, decided to expand their family. Some routine tests at her gynecologist's office led to the discovery that she had cervical cancer.
wvxu.org

How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Sometimes, the news is really, really cute

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. The news is serious business. We write about serious issues, we tackle serious problems, and we are generally serious people. But sometimes, we get...
WKRC

Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
WKRC

Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
linknky.com

Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer

St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
