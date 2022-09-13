ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.

It happened late at night on Sunday, Aug. 28, near Teutonia and Keefe.

There was a car crash and a fight, in which one of the drivers involved, 42-year-old Joseph Bogan, was shot and killed.

Bogan’s funeral is Thursday. His family is devastated and not ready to speak publicly about his death.

WATCH: MPD releases surveillance video of a man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting

Suveillance video of deadly road rage shooting

We talked to Ricky Thomas, who works near where the crime happened and is fed up.

“It’s senseless,” said Thomas. “Reckless driving and road rage. Young drivers hang out the windows and go 90 miles an hour on these streets, and if you mistakenly get in their way, they will shoot you or take their aggressions out on you any way they can. People know the man in that surveillance video, but they won’t say nothing because they’re scared they’ll be retaliated against.”

If you recognize the suspect in the video, call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 414-224-TIPS.

Milwaukee Police say another shooting tied to road rage happened this past Monday. Around 10 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot by someone in another car on North 64th Street near Grantosa Drive. She survived. Police are still looking for the shooter.

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

people are so freaking scared to talk. you could do it anonymously. Yes I would do it in a second. Don't question that . if it was your family member, you would want to know you would want that person to pay for what he done.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

