KVUE
Police pursuing charges for Texas school threats
Police plan to pursue charges against a suspect accused of making a fake threat against Thorndale ISD. The superintendent canceled school on Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
Hays County downgraded to low COVID risk as Fayette County jumps to high risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Knowing your rights: Actions to take when stopped by a police officer
As a Texas resident, it’s important to know your rights and what to do when you feel stressed during a traffic stop.
schulenburgsticker.com
PD to get LP readers
A grant through the state’s Motor Vehicle Crime PreventionAuthority for an automatic license plate reader system was awarded to the Schulenburg Police Department. SPD Chief Troy Brenek reported on the funding at the City Council meeting on Sept. 6. A resolution passed unanimously to accept the grant and its stipulations. The acceptance notice stated that MVCPA expenditures would not exceed $20…
schulenburgsticker.com
Heinrich recognized by Commissioners Court for his years of service
The Fayette County Commissioners Court presented a proclamation and certificate of appreciation to Bob Heinrich of Schulenburg for his 25 years of service as the Fayette County representative to the Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. Heinrich, who recently retired from the position, said that Bluebonnet Trails was formed in 1997 as an offshoot of the Austin State School and because the state…
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Gov. Greg Abbott largely remained silent as dangerous conditions caused by a lack of staff persisted at Texas juvenile facilities during the summer.
schulenburgsticker.com
FUNERAL NOTICE - Betty Hildebrandt
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Hildebrandt, age 85, of Schulenburg will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Knippa, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Local visitation will be held Monday from...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
schulenburgsticker.com
Stewart Chuber
Stewart Chuber, 91, of Schulenburg, TX, passed away on July 1, 2022 in La Grange, TX. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 156 North Monroe Street in La Grange, TX. Stewart’s Celebration of Life will continue at the Frisch Auf! Country Club at 575 Country Club Dr.,La Grange, Texas 78945.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
kwhi.com
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
