PD to get LP readers
A grant through the state’s Motor Vehicle Crime PreventionAuthority for an automatic license plate reader system was awarded to the Schulenburg Police Department. SPD Chief Troy Brenek reported on the funding at the City Council meeting on Sept. 6. A resolution passed unanimously to accept the grant and its stipulations. The acceptance notice stated that MVCPA expenditures would not exceed $20…
FUNERAL NOTICE - Betty Hildebrandt
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Hildebrandt, age 85, of Schulenburg will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Knippa, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Local visitation will be held Monday from...
Heinrich recognized by Commissioners Court for his years of service
The Fayette County Commissioners Court presented a proclamation and certificate of appreciation to Bob Heinrich of Schulenburg for his 25 years of service as the Fayette County representative to the Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. Heinrich, who recently retired from the position, said that Bluebonnet Trails was formed in 1997 as an offshoot of the Austin State School and because the state…
Stewart Chuber
Stewart Chuber, 91, of Schulenburg, TX, passed away on July 1, 2022 in La Grange, TX. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 156 North Monroe Street in La Grange, TX. Stewart’s Celebration of Life will continue at the Frisch Auf! Country Club at 575 Country Club Dr.,La Grange, Texas 78945.
Bulletin Board
The annual picnic of St. Wenceslaus Church will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the parish grounds in Holman on FM 155 between La Grange & Weimar. A drive-thru-only dinner will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. The plates will have fried chicken, sausage, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, pickle and dessert, and will cost $12 each.
Donald (Donnie) Eugene Pritchard
Donald (Donnie) Eugene Pritchard, 76, of Flatonia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Schulenburg. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Gonzales to Sydney “Bud” Pritchard and Effie Cowey Pritchard. On June 1, 1996, he was united in marriage to Patty Robbins at Cistern Hall in Cistern. After graduating from Waelder High School, he joined the United States Navy in November 1965. Donnie served in the Navy as a chef and his favorite quote was, “I literally served my country.” After the Navy, he delivered meats for Hubbell & Sons and J & B Foods. The next chapter of his life was working for and retiring from Prototype Machine.
Fourth Degree KCs serve as honor guard at confirmation for Flatonia, Cistern parishes
On Sunday Sept. 11, members of the St. Michael’s Assembly 1527 of Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus from Flatonia, Schulenburg and Weimar provided honor guard services for Bishop Brendan Cahill, who confirmed 11 young parishioners from the parishes of Sacred Heart in Flatonia and Sts. Cyril & Methodius in Cistern. Shown are (from left) Richard Schacherl of Flatonia, Kenneth Berger of…
