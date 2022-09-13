Donald (Donnie) Eugene Pritchard, 76, of Flatonia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Schulenburg. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Gonzales to Sydney “Bud” Pritchard and Effie Cowey Pritchard. On June 1, 1996, he was united in marriage to Patty Robbins at Cistern Hall in Cistern. After graduating from Waelder High School, he joined the United States Navy in November 1965. Donnie served in the Navy as a chef and his favorite quote was, “I literally served my country.” After the Navy, he delivered meats for Hubbell & Sons and J & B Foods. The next chapter of his life was working for and retiring from Prototype Machine.

FLATONIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO