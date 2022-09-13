A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO