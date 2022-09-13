ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played

"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Ign#Video Game#Nintendo Direct#Goldeneye#Pikmin 4
ComicBook

Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pikmin 4 coming to Switch in 2023

Nintendo has officially unveiled Pikmin 4 as part of the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. The title will be released sometime in 2023, Nintendo announced today. The game’s showcase, which was presented by Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto, did not reveal much in terms of its visual gameplay. But the game feature wherein players can explore the VR game through the Pikmin creatures’ perspective from the ground was announced.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox

A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5

Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game

Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play

A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything You Need to Know About Overwatch 2's Battle Pass

While Overwatch 2’s battle pass plans leaked early, Blizzard has now detailed how its new seasonal structure and battle pass will work as Overwatch makes the transition to a free-to-play title. Earlier this week, fans learned that Overwatch 2 intends to put new heroes behind a previously announced battle...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide

If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered

Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Suikoden 1’ and ‘2’ are getting remastered for 2023

Konami has announced a remake bundle for Suikoden 1 and 2, which will be released in 2023. The remaster was announced at the Tokyo Game Show today (September 16), with confirmation that the new versions of Suikoden 1 and 2 will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On

When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy