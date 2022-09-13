Read full article on original website
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom looks ace, but I hope it drops Breath of the Wild's most divisive feature
The latest Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer doesn't give too much away - but one old mechanic has seemingly returned
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
IGN
Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
Everything Revealed at ID@Xbox Showcase in 2 Minutes
Missed the ID@Xbox Showcase for September 2022? Don't worry, we've got you. Here's everything revealed at the showcase in 2 minutes.
dotesports.com
Pikmin 4 coming to Switch in 2023
Nintendo has officially unveiled Pikmin 4 as part of the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. The title will be released sometime in 2023, Nintendo announced today. The game’s showcase, which was presented by Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto, did not reveal much in terms of its visual gameplay. But the game feature wherein players can explore the VR game through the Pikmin creatures’ perspective from the ground was announced.
Zelda fans baffled as somebody made the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit a week ago
Eight days ago, a Reddit user founded r/tearsofthekingdom (opens in new tab), well ahead of today's reveal that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be the title of the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The subreddit was created on September 4, 2022 by a user named...
The Incredible New Storyline For Tekken 8 Has Now Been Officially Announced
The upcoming Tekken 8 video game has been confirmed, and a fresh trailer demonstrates how incredible it will look. The Tekken series is a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and is widely regarded as one of the most popular fighting game franchises available. It made its debut in the...
ComicBook
Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox
A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
Digital Trends
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
IGN
Everything You Need to Know About Overwatch 2's Battle Pass
While Overwatch 2’s battle pass plans leaked early, Blizzard has now detailed how its new seasonal structure and battle pass will work as Overwatch makes the transition to a free-to-play title. Earlier this week, fans learned that Overwatch 2 intends to put new heroes behind a previously announced battle...
IGN
Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide
If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
NME
‘Suikoden 1’ and ‘2’ are getting remastered for 2023
Konami has announced a remake bundle for Suikoden 1 and 2, which will be released in 2023. The remaster was announced at the Tokyo Game Show today (September 16), with confirmation that the new versions of Suikoden 1 and 2 will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.
IGN
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
