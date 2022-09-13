ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Native walks on at Western, earns scholarship to start 2022 season

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
“It was a risk, but I knew that God would have my back and my parents would guide me. It was just nice to know that Coach Espo, who believed in me, I had a great high school coach that believed in me. It was a big lead of faith but I think it paid off,” said Western sophomore Blake Bosma.

West Ottawa graduate Blake Bosma had offers to play at a few colleges, but decided to walk-on at Western Michigan last fall.

“I recruited him really hard at North Central. We really thought we were going to get him, and then he ended up walking on here. So we were disappointed, but that disappointment turned into a lot of excitement when I took the job here, just because I knew what kind of kid he was,” said offensive coordinator, Jeff Thorne.

Blake came to practice every day and made a name for himself on the scout team, alongside quarterback Jack Salopek.

“He was making plays and we were always joking that Blake needs to be on scholarship,” said Salopek.

He earned the title of scout team player of the year, and since he got to Kalamazoo, he’s put on about 50 pounds to round out his 6’3 frame.

In fall camp, projected starter at tight end Austin Hence suffered an injury and Blake was right there, waiting for his chance.

“Fall camp was a roller coaster of emotions. Getting half the reps with the threes, then all of the reps with the threes. Then moving up to the ones. It’s a big difference but Coach Wayland helped me grow and my teammates helped me. Jack gave me a nice little push and helped me when I needed help,” said Bosma.

The excitement around the start of the season came to a peak in the team meeting before the Michigan State game, when Blake was asked to read a certain page in the playbook.

“It was kinda a blackout moment. I don’t really remember it, it was just so amazing. I just know it was in red lettering and I read it and I was emotional. And it was really cool to see my teammates really excited for me too,” said Bosma.

For the Broncos staff, getting Blake on scholarship was a no-brainer.

“I mean everyone recognized, the defensive staff saw him all last year on the scout team and Coach Lester was talking about him even before I got here so everyone has been in the same camp as far as that goes. And once he got to the point where he was our starting tight end, starting H-back, it was kind of a no-brainer for Coach Lester and as much as it was anything was making sure that he had a scholarship available. And once one became available he went ahead and pulled the trigger,” said Thorne.

Days later, Blake put on his uniform and took the field at Michigan State. He had five catches for 35 yards. And two more receptions against Ball State. Now the Broncos turn their attention to Pitt and Blake with his first home game.

“Getting the opportunity to be a Division one football player, not everyone gets those opportunities. So you have to realize that you’re a lucky percentage of people who get that opportunity, so that’s how I have to go through my days, and realize that I’m really blessed to be here,” said Bosma.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

