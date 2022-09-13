Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community.

That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him.

Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police say a gunman shot and killed him just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Lyndale Ave.

“When the gunshots come through the house, and you run outside to see your best friend, that is a different type of feeling,” Marcus Cash said.

His mother, Marvattice Gilmore, said Tunstall’s alleged killer, a 19-year-old, can be heard on a Facebook Live video boasting about murdering the 24-year-old.

“When my son called me, he was crying .. He doesn’t cry,” said Gilmore, referring to another son who called her to tell her about Dewayne Tunstall’s death.

Cash said it all happened outside his home. He said he was there with Tunstall when a man they were acquaintances with came over unannounced.

When Tunstall walked outside, Cash said the man shot him in the driveway while also spraying bullets into the house.

“Traumatizing. I can’t sleep at night. Certain movies, I can’t watch,” Cash said. “I never thought I would feel this way, but it is messing with me.”

Cash said Tunstall was a mentor to youth in the community and a businessman. The two were planning to open a BBQ food truck this week.

“He was more than just a face, he was more than just a victim. He was a person striving to help the community at all times,” Cash said.

Tunstall’s mother said he leaves behind a little girl and had one on the way.

“He has one little girl. She’s three. She’ll be four next month and (he has) one on the way,” Gilmore said.

With only memories left to hold onto, Cash has a message for the gunman responsible for taking his friend’s life.

“Sickening. Like how could you? What did they do to you? What did he do to you?”

Cash said he is still planning to open up their food truck in his friend’s honor.

There was also a GoFundMe created to help Tunstall’s family during this trying time.

