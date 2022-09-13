ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community.

That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him.

Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police say a gunman shot and killed him just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Lyndale Ave.

“When the gunshots come through the house, and you run outside to see your best friend, that is a different type of feeling,” Marcus Cash said.

His mother, Marvattice Gilmore, said Tunstall’s alleged killer, a 19-year-old, can be heard on a Facebook Live video boasting about murdering the 24-year-old.

“When my son called me, he was crying .. He doesn’t cry,” said Gilmore, referring to another son who called her to tell her about Dewayne Tunstall’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfXv9_0hu9goPK00

Cash said it all happened outside his home. He said he was there with Tunstall when a man they were acquaintances with came over unannounced.

When Tunstall walked outside, Cash said the man shot him in the driveway while also spraying bullets into the house.

“Traumatizing. I can’t sleep at night. Certain movies, I can’t watch,” Cash said. “I never thought I would feel this way, but it is messing with me.”

Cash said Tunstall was a mentor to youth in the community and a businessman. The two were planning to open a BBQ food truck this week.

“He was more than just a face, he was more than just a victim. He was a person striving to help the community at all times,” Cash said.

Tunstall’s mother said he leaves behind a little girl and had one on the way.

“He has one little girl. She’s three. She’ll be four next month and (he has) one on the way,” Gilmore said.

With only memories left to hold onto, Cash has a message for the gunman responsible for taking his friend’s life.

“Sickening. Like how could you? What did they do to you? What did he do to you?”

Cash said he is still planning to open up their food truck in his friend’s honor.

There was also a GoFundMe created to help Tunstall’s family during this trying time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser shooting kills man, injures woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night. Police were called to a shooting in Frayser around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Victim in 2021 rape plans to sue Memphis Police over slow rape kit results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Memphis Police Department could be the target of a new lawsuit related to Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the suspect in the Eliza Fletcher murder case. The woman filing the lawsuit says she tried to warn police about Abston-Henderson, but they didn’t follow through. According to the victim, the rape happened at the Lakes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man shot at ex-girlfriend, car full of kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June. Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Facebook Live
WREG

Woman accused of stabbing another woman with screwdriver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman stabbed her ex-husband’s new wife with a screwdriver several times in a confrontation in Parkway Village last week. Audrey Robinson, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the attack. She is in jail on $350,000 bond and has a court date set for Monday. Police say just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD: Man injured, child sent to Le Bonheur after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a shooting took place at an apartment complex near Millington Road and St. Elmo Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. A 12-year-old was sent to Le Bonheur but is expected to be ok. The adult was sent to Regional One with life threatening injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crash turns into gun fight while police on scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck quickly turned into a gun fight when a man opened fire at the scene, police say. Police responded to an auto accident around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night. A Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on Claudette Street near Cottonwood Road when it hit the front bumper of a green Toyota […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect in court again Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning, but the hearing was reset to Sept. 28. Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the 34-year-old Memphis mother and teacher. Monday, Abston-Henderson’s lawyer, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy