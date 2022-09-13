ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos’ Hackett Says He Made Wrong Decision on Late Field Goal

By Nick Selbe
The coach said what many were thinking following Monday night’s 17–16 loss to the Seahawks.

There’s second-guessing, and then there’s in-the-moment guessing. And whether you’re Peyton Manning or most any fan watching on TV, you likely had some issues with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s decision-making at the end of Monday night’s 17–16 loss to the Seahawks.

Denver’s clock management put its offense in a tight spot after Hackett opted not to use any of his three timeouts in the game’s final minute. Faced with a fourth-and-5 from the Seattle 46-yard line, Hackett left Russell Wilson and his offense on the sideline and attempted a 64-yard field goal that missed wide left. He was asked Tuesday about the decision to kick it rather than trust Wilson to convert the first down, and admitted that he made the wrong choice.

“Looking back at it, we definitely should’ve gone for it,” Hackett said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Wilson stuck by his new coach and defended the call, describing kicker Brandon McManus as “maybe the best field goal kicker in the game.”

“I think he has the leg for it for sure,” Wilson said. “Just went a little left I believe. I believe in coach Hackett, I believe in what we’re doing … believe in everything. Anytime you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth-and-5 that’s great too but also I don’t think it was the wrong decision.”

