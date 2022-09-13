Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc Community School administration addresses alleged offensive messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community School addresses an issue involving alleged offensive messages sent between student-athletes. The administration's office said the messages are unacceptable, regardless of the content is an effort at "humor" amongst a group of friends. They also mention they cannot disclose specific disciplinary actions taken by the school.
Michael Thompson Clemency Project works to free 12 men from prison
FLINT, Mich. - Michael Thompson is a Flint native who was convicted to 60 years for a marijuana charge. Thompson was granted clemency from Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2021. He was in Flint on Friday advocating for that same second chance to be given to more than a dozen more men and they're doing this by writing letters.
Saginaw school back to using messaging app after attack Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. — An attack on a popular messaging app used by parents and teachers resulted in an inappropriate picture sent to families Tuesday. Seesaw is a messaging app that helps better communicate between teachers, parents, and even students. It also has options for instructional learning for children. The...
Breaking: Michigan State and Saginaw Police investigating stabbing incident
We’re following breaking news out of the City of Saginaw. Michigan State and Saginaw City Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Bay Road. It happened around 2:47 am Friday September 16, 2022. Saginaw City Police Detective Sargent Matthew Gerow tells Mid-Michigan Now a 38-year-old man...
Flint awarded $1 million to fight blight, in hopes to resolve illegal dumping issue
FLINT, Mich. — A $1 million grant from the State of Michigan was awarded to Flint to clean up blight. The grant money is used for equipment and hiring contractors to demolish and clean up abandoned properties. The abandoned properties have also created an issue of illegal dumping. The...
Flint hosting youth leadership academy for teens
FLINT, Mich. - The city of Flint is hosting a youth leadership academy. The academy starts September 14. According to the city, it is open to teens ages 14-19. They will go over tools and resources to advocate for policy change. This is free and will be over the course...
10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
Flint Jaguars game abruptly cancelled due to multiple fights
FLINT, Mich. — The Flight Jaguars game was canceled after a disturbance occurred Friday night. Mid-Michigan NOW's sports director, Sam Ali, was at the scene and updated the events on Twitter. Beecher High School was playing against the Flint Jaguars Friday night and the score at halftime was 32-14....
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
Saginaw Valley State football team nationally ranked for first time in three years
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Saginaw Valley State football team comes in at #23 in the latest national poll for the Division II American Football Coaches Association. It's the first time the Cardinals have cracked the top 25 since September 23rd, 2019. This comes after SVSU dominated 9th-ranked Bowie State last weekend. They'll look to improve to 3-0 Saturday when they travel to Northwood to take on the 2-0 Timberwolves.
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
City of Flint partners with STAT EMS, aims to improve emergency response times
FLINT, Mich. – A new partnership has been formed in Flint in hopes of improving response times in emergency situations. The City of Flint has announced a team-up with STAT EMS. According to the city, STAT EMS will have crews operating out of Flint’s mini police stations and fire...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Saginaw with victim
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Saginaw overnight. According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Sheridan Ave. and Morris St. SCCD says there is a victim, but no other details were released. Mid-Michigan NOW has reached out to police...
Shiawassee County man arrested as suspect in triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. - A 24-year-old Shiawassee County man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing three people. Police in Mason responding to reports a a stabbing on September 12th around 3 p.m. on Linden Blvd. Police found three victims with stab wounds all with varying levels of consciousness.
Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
10-year old deemed a hero after saving her little sister from a dog attack
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A Genesee County dog owner could soon be facing charges after their dog allegedly attacked two children. According to family members and the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, the dog attack happened right in the front yard, leaving the 10-year-old victim with layers of stitches. Mid-Michigan NOW...
Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase, firing shots at deputies
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as a call to help a suicidal subject, turned into a multi-county chase to stop a man with a gun shooting at deputies. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
One man dead after shooting in Saginaw, family member arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police say a 42-year-old Saginaw man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to the 600 block of S. Charles St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers found 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measure were performed, but were unsuccessful. The...
Lanes back open after early morning crash closes part of I-475 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - An early morning crash closed part of a Genesee County freeway. The crash happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. according to MDOT. The freeway closed for several hours on NB I-475 near M-54 (Dort Hwy, Exit 9). MDOT partially opened the roadway around 7:40 a.m. All lanes...
