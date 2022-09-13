UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Saginaw Valley State football team comes in at #23 in the latest national poll for the Division II American Football Coaches Association. It's the first time the Cardinals have cracked the top 25 since September 23rd, 2019. This comes after SVSU dominated 9th-ranked Bowie State last weekend. They'll look to improve to 3-0 Saturday when they travel to Northwood to take on the 2-0 Timberwolves.

UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO