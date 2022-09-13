ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leroy Sane throws water bottle in rage after he is subbed off against Barcelona despite scoring

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LEROY SANE threw a water bottle in rage after being subbed off against Barcelona - despite scoring in the match.

The former Manchester City forward doubled Bayern's lead on 54 minutes, moments after Lucas Hernandez's opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhOMw_0hu9gAIO00
Leroy Sane threw a water bottle in rage after being subbed off against Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4Bum_0hu9gAIO00
Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann with Leroy Sane Credit: Reuters

Sane was later replaced by Mathys Tel with ten minutes to go but it drew a furious reaction from the German.

He chucked a bottle on the ground and then stormed off to the bench.

It turned out Robert Lewandowski got stage fright at his old palace as he failed to come back and haunt his old side.

The Pole, who signed for Barca for £43.6m in the summer, missed a string of golden chances against the club he scored a staggering 344 goals for in 375 games.

It was the first time Lewandowski had faced Bayern as an opposition player since he came on for Borussia Dortmund in 2014 before he began his eight year spell in Bavaria.

Hernandez and Sane showed him how it’s done with two goals in just three minutes in the second-half of the European heavyweight clash.

Lewandowski did, in fairness, conjure up the first bright spark, latching onto a loose pass to tee up Pedri, who broke free but was denied by an outstretched Manuel Neuer boot.

Thomas Muller joked before the match that Sadio Mane told him not to pass the ball to his old pal Lewandowski.

And this time around he picked out Sane with a delicious ball before the ex-City forward's shot was blocked by Marcos Alonso.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Lewandowski was then left with his head in his hands after missing two clear cut chances.

He was teed up by Gavi, and took a brilliant first touch before unleashing a volley just over the bar.

A super sliding block from Noussair Mazraoui then denied Lewandowski a rifling shot just minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWk5S_0hu9gAIO00
Robert Lewandowski failed to come back and haunt Bayern Munich Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Lucas Hernandez
Person
Robert Lewandowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern#Livescore#German#Borussia Dortmund#European
The US Sun

Aston Villa 1 Southampton 0: Jacob Ramsey’s scrappy strike earns first win in five Prem games for Steven Gerrard’s Villa

JACOB RAMSEY snatched the vital goal which eased the pressure on Steven Gerrard and sent Villa into the international break feeling a whole lot better about themselves. However the real heroes were found further back as much maligned defensive duo Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa held firm to secure their first clean sheet in a dozen attempts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
745K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy