Ongoing backlog of license plates, long lines continues at Shelby County Clerks’ office

Long lines and delays continue at the Shelby County Clerk’s office.

Folks stood in the heat for hours waiting to complete just one task…renew their license plates before the clerk’s office closes again for a full week.

FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a couple of people who said they’re frustrated, and the Shelby County Clerk’s office needs a better system.

“Oh, man. I’ve been standing in line for about an hour and a half then, and I’m like wow so I’ll just come back the next day,” Houston Lewis said.

Houston Lewis hasn’t received a ticket in the past five years, but his handicap tag expired in August.

When he got to the Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza Monday, he stood tall with his cane in line to renew the tag but turned away before the office was scheduled to close.

“Yesterday, I was really upset, because he turned the line down and said everyone who didn’t have a ticket had to come back. so yesterday I got frustrated. " Lewis said.

Lewis was in line for a total of three hours before he got his new plate.

The clerk’s office has been experiencing an ongoing backlog of license plates for months.

The Poplar Plaza office usually closes at 3:15 p.m., but Monday they cut the line at two.

“They got five locations with only one person working, and that other person went to lunch,” said Stan Haun.

“There’s nothing I can personally do about it. Maybe we can pass a vote on it or something, but it’s just annoying as hell,” said Harry Love.

The clerk’s customers aren’t the only ones frustrated.

It’s been hard for the students at the Paul Mitchel school to find parking in the shopping center for their clientele.

“We have clients in and out, and on top of that we have the clients, and this is just too much. Everyone must find a place to park,” said India Harris.

The clerk’s office will be closed again all next week as the staff tries to catch up.

Clerk Wanda Halbert had said her team made a lot of progress when she closed the offices for a week last month, but the backlog continues.

FOX13 tried reaching out to Halbert’s office for comment today but did not hear back.

