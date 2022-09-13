Read full article on original website
Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables
– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
Abridge Partners with Google Cloud for Real-Time Clinical Documentation
– Abridge, the healthcare conversation company that uses AI to help everyone get more from their medical conversations, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. – Google Cloud now includes Abridge as a premier partner to structure, summarize, and generate insights on medical conversations. Increasing Insights On Healthcare Conversations Through...
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology
– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
SDoH: Today’s Health Systems Are Ill-Equipped to Meet SDOH Demands
Today’s youth understand the role SDoH plays in their health outcomes. But health systems are woefully ill-equipped to meet this growing demand. That needs to change. And with the right technology, it can. A true social revolution began on August 1, 1981. That’s the day teens and tweens everywhere...
FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership
– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
How AI and Automation Will Solve America’s Healthcare Administration Crisis
As the existential crisis facing American healthcare reaches a fever pitch, here’s how executives can use automation to build resiliency. The American healthcare system is in crisis. There are a huge number of tasks to be completed, and not enough people to do them. Costs are rising, and health systems are finding themselves facing difficult choices.
Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments
– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
Cardiology: Have We Reached A Tipping Point in Structured Reporting Adoption?
– A new report from KLAS provides not only a much-needed update on the breadth of structured reporting adoption but also a first look at the depth of adoption since actual physician use is the only way to drive outcomes. – While the market hasn’t reached the structured reporting tipping...
AI-Powered Pop Health and SDOH – The Good, The Bad and The Best Practices
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for making population health analytics more accurate and interventions more effective. Not all AI-powered pop health tools are created equal, and while many still exhibit different types of bias that limit their ability to accurately identify issues affecting certain populations, we have learned a lot about the sources of bias in AI and how to eliminate them. AI shortcomings aside, pop health analytics have advanced to the point that we are now getting very good at finding groups and individuals with gaps in care. Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about how to effectively reach many of those cohorts with appropriate interventions.
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
Why Health Systems Need a New Transition Strategy to APMs
There is an adage that change in healthcare moves at the speed of tectonic plates. The slow adoption of Alternative Payment Models (APMs), the central feature of value-based care, is a good example of constraint despite immense pressure to control costs. Data from 2020 demonstrate almost zero change from 2018...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
M&A: Kyruus Acquires Epion Health
– Kyruus acquires Epion Health, a provider of digital patient engagement solutions. The two companies will join forces to offer healthcare organizations and providers a one-stop shop for patient access and engagement solutions. – The acquisition demonstrates Kyruus’ commitment to the medical group market and will now provide groups and...
7 Health IT Industry Outlook Report Trends to Watch in 2022
– As COVID-19 accelerated demand for more advanced digital health and patient engagement technologies, hospital and health system IT departments shouldered these expectations – rolling out new capabilities in record time, while still balancing daily operational support responsibilities. Now, IT staff burnout has escalated into major career jumps, with many hospital IT departments struggling to fill talent gaps from high turnover.
Health-Tech C2Q:22 Preview: 5 Key Driving Factors to Watch
– David Larsen, healthcare IT and digital health analyst at BTIG published a note highlighting his preview for health-tech Q2 earnings. – Given high inflation rates, costs for traveling nurses, and light volumes in 2Q:22, he is cautious on stocks that sell into the acute care market in the near term.
