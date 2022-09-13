Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for making population health analytics more accurate and interventions more effective. Not all AI-powered pop health tools are created equal, and while many still exhibit different types of bias that limit their ability to accurately identify issues affecting certain populations, we have learned a lot about the sources of bias in AI and how to eliminate them. AI shortcomings aside, pop health analytics have advanced to the point that we are now getting very good at finding groups and individuals with gaps in care. Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about how to effectively reach many of those cohorts with appropriate interventions.

