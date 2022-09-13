ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIT Consultant

Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables

– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Abridge Partners with Google Cloud for Real-Time Clinical Documentation

– Abridge, the healthcare conversation company that uses AI to help everyone get more from their medical conversations, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. – Google Cloud now includes Abridge as a premier partner to structure, summarize, and generate insights on medical conversations. Increasing Insights On Healthcare Conversations Through...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare

From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data

Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology

– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups

– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare

– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership

– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research

– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments

– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
HIT Consultant

AI-Powered Pop Health and SDOH – The Good, The Bad and The Best Practices

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for making population health analytics more accurate and interventions more effective. Not all AI-powered pop health tools are created equal, and while many still exhibit different types of bias that limit their ability to accurately identify issues affecting certain populations, we have learned a lot about the sources of bias in AI and how to eliminate them. AI shortcomings aside, pop health analytics have advanced to the point that we are now getting very good at finding groups and individuals with gaps in care. Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about how to effectively reach many of those cohorts with appropriate interventions.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT

How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

M&A: Kyruus Acquires Epion Health

– Kyruus acquires Epion Health, a provider of digital patient engagement solutions. The two companies will join forces to offer healthcare organizations and providers a one-stop shop for patient access and engagement solutions. – The acquisition demonstrates Kyruus’ commitment to the medical group market and will now provide groups and...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

7 Health IT Industry Outlook Report Trends to Watch in 2022

– As COVID-19 accelerated demand for more advanced digital health and patient engagement technologies, hospital and health system IT departments shouldered these expectations – rolling out new capabilities in record time, while still balancing daily operational support responsibilities. Now, IT staff burnout has escalated into major career jumps, with many hospital IT departments struggling to fill talent gaps from high turnover.
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

Health-Tech C2Q:22 Preview: 5 Key Driving Factors to Watch

– David Larsen, healthcare IT and digital health analyst at BTIG published a note highlighting his preview for health-tech Q2 earnings. – Given high inflation rates, costs for traveling nurses, and light volumes in 2Q:22, he is cautious on stocks that sell into the acute care market in the near term.
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

