Springfield, IL

WCIA

Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle —  including […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Update: ‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police

UPDATE (5:57 p.m.) — Bloomington police have updated their Facebook post to state that the man has been identified. His name has not been released to the public. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are asking the public for help in apprehending a man caught on camera doing $1,000 of damage to a local apartment complex.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Police search for car burglary suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is seeking information in reference to a theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. Police say on September 7, a victim's car was broken into at Ahh Yoga, and multiple items were stolen from their vehicle. We're told the suspects used...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

State troopers called out for 3 vehicle crash on I-55 near Divernon

DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound at mile marker 79 Friday afternoon. The right lane was obstructed. Traffic was getting by in the left lane/left shoulder. All traffic has since returned to normal and all lanes...
DIVERNON, IL
WCIA

CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business

A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

2 local businesses broken into

Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police reminding people do not drink and drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are reminding people to drive sober or get pulled over. The Decatur Police Department says there were 28 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during the Labor Day Holiday. “As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists and pedestrians,” said Sergeant...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police investigating false school shooting report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said they received a false a report of a shooting inside Springfield High School. Official said dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred inside the school. When called, the School Safety Officer said there had not been a shooting there. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Railroad strike avoided

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN TV

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield streets closed due to water repair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Two individuals charged in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police need help identifying suspects

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
MACON COUNTY, IL

