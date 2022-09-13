Read full article on original website
WLUC
Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
Limited energy assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -After adjusting budgets and funding – the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) says it can help some residents who need help paying utility bills. This means low-income residents struggling with their heat and electric bills can seek help. This may be beneficial as winter approaches. The SWP Energy Program Director, Tonya Swenor said people will need to apply again after October first for help in the new fiscal year.
WLUC
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
WLUC
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WLUC
Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
WLUC
UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18. Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.
WLUC
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
WLUC
Innovate Marquette receives grants to support startups
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette received two grants that it will use to support outdoor-based businesses. The first grant the Innovate Marquette SmartZone received was a Build-to-Scale grant. The Build-to-Scale grant is an EDA grant and it allows Innovate Marquette to create a venture fund for up-and-coming businesses in...
WLUC
Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
WLUC
Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) hosted a lunch event at Northern Michigan University on Wednesday. CEO Brian Calley said this event’s primary purpose was to support and learn about businesses in Marquette. “Today really is about connecting with small businesses in the greater...
WLUC
MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
WLUC
City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock is offering to purchase the Houghton County Arena in a $1 proposal to the Houghton County Board of Commissioners. The proposal was submitted to the Board earlier this week. “The City of Hancock finally put together a proposal which was presented to...
WLUC
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
WLUC
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal
WLUC
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
WLUC
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old woman from Baraga and a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday near Covington for possession of cocaine. This is a four-year felony. Following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) developed information that suspects were bringing large...
WLUC
Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks. Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.
