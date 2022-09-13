ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP transit agencies honored for years of service

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
WLUC

Limited energy assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -After adjusting budgets and funding – the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) says it can help some residents who need help paying utility bills. This means low-income residents struggling with their heat and electric bills can seek help. This may be beneficial as winter approaches. The SWP Energy Program Director, Tonya Swenor said people will need to apply again after October first for help in the new fiscal year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18. Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Innovate Marquette receives grants to support startups

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette received two grants that it will use to support outdoor-based businesses. The first grant the Innovate Marquette SmartZone received was a Build-to-Scale grant. The Build-to-Scale grant is an EDA grant and it allows Innovate Marquette to create a venture fund for up-and-coming businesses in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) hosted a lunch event at Northern Michigan University on Wednesday. CEO Brian Calley said this event’s primary purpose was to support and learn about businesses in Marquette. “Today really is about connecting with small businesses in the greater...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks. Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.
GWINN, MI

