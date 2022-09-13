ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Opinion: Panthers’ Ben McAdoo must explain Christian McCaffrey’s poor usage in Week 1

By Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SArlS_0hu9e5ta00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Welcome back Christian McCaffrey, we don’t really care to use you.

Spare me the “but he had a cut shin” because he practiced fully and fit in all his normal work ahead of the Carolina Panthers’ season-opener at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Yet, McCaffrey only touched the ball 14 times, including 10 carries for 33 yards. His day was only spared by finding the end zone in the last-second loss.

Breaking it down even further, McCaffrey only touched the ball twice in the first quarter when the Panthers as a whole only had six total yards. Then, he only added two more touches in the second quarter. Have you read “only” enough yet?

RELATED: ‘I would never not take a call’: Panthers’ GM says he’s not trading McCaffrey, but would still answer the phone

This isn’t enough for a running back many are still making a case for as one of the best backs in the NFL.

McCaffrey is one of the most talented running backs in the league, operating as a pass-catching back, too. Yet, he only hauled in four passes for 24 yards, giving him just more than 50 yards in the game.

For a player who is finally healthy after only playing 10 of the last 33 games for Carolina, what gives, Ben McAdoo?

McCaffrey has proven early success, playing in all 16 games his first three seasons for Carolina and posting 1,000-plus yard years in two of them. McCaffrey tallied 2,920 yards in that span, with career highs in yards (1,387) and touchdowns (15) in 2019 before needing two seasons to reach double-digit games played again.

Carolina left quarterback Baker Mayfield out to dry in a matchup with his former team who wanted nothing more than to show him he made a mistake in not working with Cleveland management to return to the Browns.

Mayfield went 16-for-27, misfiring on nearly as many passes as he did completing them, and tossed just as many touchdowns as he did interceptions (one). So tell me why you didn’t use one of the best running backs in the league, Ben.

Not to mention, McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension to make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history following the 2021 season — that still stands.

$16 million per season for 50 yards per game, that’s one way to get fired, Ben.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Browns#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Gm
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 17

CBS 17

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy