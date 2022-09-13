ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'

Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx

When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Celebrate 50 years of the Edom Art Festival

Since 1972, the Edom Art Festival has been bringing together artists from far and wide to promote an appreciation for the arts and to bring the highest quality and original arts and crafts to the area. Visitors can expect to see paintings, pottery, sculptures, and blown glass to name a few.
EDOM, TX
CBS19

Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Celebrate the railroad heritage of Mineola at the Iron Horse Heritage Festival

A giant community event is coming soon to Mineola! The Iron Horse Heritage Festival, a celebration of Mineola’s historic railroad heritage, is coming Saturday, September 24th. “Iron Horse is our biggest community event and we’re excited to have so many great activities for residents and visitors to the Mineola...
MINEOLA, TX

