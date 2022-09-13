Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
Related
inforney.com
Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'
Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx
When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Tyler ISD fifth grader becomes national wakeboard champion, runner-up in worldwide contest
TYLER, Texas — A fifth grader at Tyler ISD is making waves across the nation and globe as he rises in the ranks of wakeboarding competition scene. Over the summer, Becton Spencer became the 2022 junior boys beginner national wakeboard champion while competing in the World Wake Association Tournament Series in Florida.
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theeasttexasweekend.com
This historic post office has come back to life with coffee and smiles
Since the 1930s, an Art Deco style post office has called the heart of Jacksonville home. It is the first federal building built in Cherokee County and since 2021, has been bringing in the community in a fresh new way. Postmasters Coffee Company opened in July of 2021, with the...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Celebrate 50 years of the Edom Art Festival
Since 1972, the Edom Art Festival has been bringing together artists from far and wide to promote an appreciation for the arts and to bring the highest quality and original arts and crafts to the area. Visitors can expect to see paintings, pottery, sculptures, and blown glass to name a few.
Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Celebrate the railroad heritage of Mineola at the Iron Horse Heritage Festival
A giant community event is coming soon to Mineola! The Iron Horse Heritage Festival, a celebration of Mineola’s historic railroad heritage, is coming Saturday, September 24th. “Iron Horse is our biggest community event and we’re excited to have so many great activities for residents and visitors to the Mineola...
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
Comments / 0