Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
mymix1041.com
Mike Weeks- Don Ledford Back to School Giveaway Announcement
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Don Ledford Automotive Center’s Used Car Sales Manager, Mike Weeks to announce the two winners of the $1000 Back to School Giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School, and the Bradley...
hhsgeneraljournal.com
Our New Teacher of the Year: Mrs. Lann
Since Heritage opened 14 years ago, Mrs. Lann has helped the school become what it is today. Now she is being recognized by being awarded Teacher of the Year. “It feels pretty amazing [to be teacher of the year] especially when I teach with so many great people,” She expressed. Mrs. Lann has been teaching for 26 years in total. She has taught at Heritage, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School for six years, and the Alternative School at Congress Crossroad for six years.
mymix1041.com
Don Ledford Donates $2K to Local Schools
We were joined in the Mix Studio by Don Ledford’s Used Care Manager Mike Weeks to announce the 2 winners of the $1000 Back to School giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School and the Bradley County School with the most votes was Michigan Avenue Elementary School. We contacted both school principals live on the air to share the news.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
WDEF
United Way celebrates centennial with Impact Days
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Friday kicked off the first day of the weekend’s Impact Days for the United Way of Greater Chattanooga. More than 1,600 volunteers are stepping up to help assist the local community. Several were at Signal Centers today to help renovate a playground for the next...
WTVC
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
WDEF
UTC Enrollment Falls 1.5%
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After two unusual years during the COVID-19 pandemic, things are beginning to look normal again at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The campus features fewer masks and restrictions, but it also features fewer students. Overall enrollment fell by one point five percent this year. “The...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
wutc.org
Black Culinary Excellence, Blended With Tennessee Whiskey
Here in Chattanooga, 4 Courses and Supper Club has brought celebrated Black chefs to this city - for food, conversation and to benefit local students in the culinary arts. Next week, 4 Courses again teams up with the Tennessee Whiskey Festival to present the 4 Courses and Whiskey Supper - next Friday, September 23rd, starting at 6 PM, at Waterhouse Pavilion.
WDEF
New diversity study hopes to create a more inclusive work place in Chattanooga
At Thursday afternoon’s Rotary Club meeting former city attorney Wade Hinton announced the launch of a new diversity study localized to Chattanooga. Hinton & Company’s new Community Culture Index (CCI) is the one of the first hyper local data driven assessment tools meant to measure a region’s performance in its inclusive practices, specifically in the workplace.
mcnewstn.com
MC School Board elects familiar slate of officers
Jasper, Tenn. – Among the issues and recognitions presented at the September Marion County School Board meeting, the board completed its statutory officer election process. The board was also presented with some of the student success stories from the district. The board chairman asked for clarification on the process of vetting non-faculty volunteer coaches. Director of Schools Mark Griffith presented an update on capital projects, including spending more time on what the timeline for a groundbreaking for the new JMS building might look like.
WDEF
Humane Educational Society celebrates National Adoption Weekend
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For those looking to add a furry friend to the family for a family-friendly price, Chattanooga’s Humane Educational Society has quite the offer from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18. The local shelter is partnering with the Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society during National...
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
wutc.org
For Fashion’s Finest And Emerging Talent, By Design
For fashionistas, the runway is calling this fall. The Chattanooga Fashion Expo returns the week before Thanksgiving - from Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th - with events at various locations around the city. One event is aimed at students and emerging designers. Shanna Forrestall is with the Expo.
wutc.org
Saluting Champions Of Health Care In The Chattanooga Area
Each year, the Champions of Health Care awards honor the best of the best health care professionals here in the Chattanooga area. This year’s Champions were recently profiled in The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and recognized at a luncheon yesterday in downtown Chattanooga. Chris Vass is public editor...
leeclarion.com
Stephen Carter’s journey from student manager to assistant coach
Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant Stephen Carter’s love for the game of basketball has never wavered. “I fell in love with the game in 4th grade, and I just kept working to get better from there,” said Stephen Carter, Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant. Basketball is...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We’re introducing a new franchise here at News 12, focusing on the local economy. Commercial construction is essential to growing both a community, and the economy. Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee knows that’s the case, and that’s why they’re going above and beyond...
