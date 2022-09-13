Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Paving starts on Route 840 to Route 5/12 ramp, Sept 20
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that paving of the Route 840 eastbound to Route 5 west/12 southbound ramp will begin in Utica and New Hartford starting Tuesday, September 20th. The project will take place between...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome police investigating vehicle theft leading into Pennsylvania
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a flatbed truck that was stolen from a business in Rome and then transported across state lines into Pennsylvania. Around 10:19 am on Thursday, September 8th, officers arrived at Mike...
cnyhomepage.com
False reporting leads to evacuation of New Hartford cross-country meet
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred at a New Hartford cross-country meet on September 17th, which led to the evacuation of the event, and the mobilization of multiple local area law enforcement agencies, turned out to be fabricated. Around...
cnyhomepage.com
Lowering heating costs this winter
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winter is right around the you may be wondering how prepare your home, and save money on your heating bill. Eyewitness News spoke with President and CEO of Standard Insulating Jennifer Keida who explains that the first step is to get an energy audit. “This...
cnyhomepage.com
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Twas the Night’ Author at Constable Hall
CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The most prominent feature of Constable Hall, in Southern Lewis County, is that it may be the exact location of where Clement Clarke Moore wrote the famous holiday classic, ‘Twas the night before Christmas. On Friday, September 16th, in celebration of the bicentennial of...
cnyhomepage.com
Consequences follow anonymous email threats regardless of age
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – There has been a recent uptick in threats to schools around the area, and it is important to know that if someone as young as a child is perpetrating these acts, there are still serious consequences. Although none of these have been proven to have...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD trying to ID suspect in Rome Health vehicle theft
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation that occurred at Rome Health on September 9th. Around 4:00 pm on Friday, September 9th, officers arrived at Rome Health on 1500 North James Street to...
cnyhomepage.com
Penalty Stroke Lifts No. 10 Syracuse Field Hockey in Defensive Battle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0. Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.
cnyhomepage.com
No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
cnyhomepage.com
Traffic stop in Whitesboro leads to criminal drug charges & warrant arrest
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department reports that a traffic stop on September 17th led to criminal drug charges and the arrest of a man wanted in New Hartford. Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, officers pulled over a white Oldsmobile van on West Street in the Village...
cnyhomepage.com
#16 SU Men’s Soccer team knocks off #1 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – In a season with signature moments against ranked teams Penn State and Notre Dame, Syracuse men’s soccer added a marquee road win to its resume with a 2-1 victory over defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers opened the scoring in...
cnyhomepage.com
Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
cnyhomepage.com
Shrader named Manning Award Star of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor. The ‘Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.
