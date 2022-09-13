ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1qUK_0hu9dHMq00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened April 3 on Highway 28 Bypass near Anderson.

80-year-old Sarah Parson died from her injuries at the hospital a short time after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pp3M_0hu9dHMq00
FILE- Scene of deputy-involved crash on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson Co., S.C., April 3, 2022 (WSPA Photo)

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Parson was turning from a private driveway on to Highway 28 Bypass when her vehicle was struck by the deputy’s vehicle.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to the armed robbery at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence by the deputy and the sheriff’s office, and Sheriff Chad McBride.

The deputy, identified in the lawsuit as Jonathan Westbrook, was fired for violating department policy in the crash, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit stated that Westbrook’s vehicle was traveling 101 miles per hour and ran a red light, causing the crash.

Click here to read the full lawsuit

“He knowingly violated clearly established law by driving his patrol vehicle in a manner that exhibited a conscience-shocking deliberate indifference to the lives and safety of those around him,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Anderson County court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bg0dn_0hu9dHMq00
FILE- Scene of deputy-involved crash on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson Co., S.C., April 3, 2022 (WSPA Photo)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Death#Anderson Co#Wspa Photo
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officers wear many hats. The one they get called for too often is animal control. “We see ill-treatment of animals and encounter with dangerous and vicious animals. Oftentimes we do it alone,” Senior Officer David Jorgensen said. “We don’t have backup most of the time.” The animal […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thejournalonline.com

GCSO arrests two in Stuanton Bridge Road shooting

Investigators with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Homicide have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Ju-Keya Babb, who was killed Tuesday night near 511 Staunton Bridge Road. Investigators arrested Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52, for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Dobbs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lee Lyles III. Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles’ family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Madison Co teen injured in explosion

A Madison County teenager is recovering from injuries suffered in an explosion outside a home in Comer. The Madison County Sheriff’s says the girl and her boyfriend were burning trash when something exploded. She hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, and chest. From WSB TV... An Athens-area teenage...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy