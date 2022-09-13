BOSTON - New Hampshire Republicans have made their choice, despite the best efforts of Gov. Chris Sununu and a barrage of ads from a Democratic super PAC aimed at lifting Don Bolduc over the presumably more-electable Chuck Morse, whose closing pitch to voters appealed to their sense of who could best compete against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.That pitch may have helped make it a close race. But Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who relentlessly casts himself as a "fighter," prevailed. Now the question is, whose message will sell best with the wider electorate?Bolduc's claim that "America, the greatest country...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO