WMUR.com
Ballot counting machines from New Hampshire primary election audited in Laconia, Hopkinton
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
WMUR.com
Sununu, Sherman poised to battle for governor's office
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a record-tying fourth term in the corner office, but Democratic challenger two-term state Sen. Tom Sherman is standing in his way. Sununu opened his reelection bid with a music video, a Granite State take on the Johnny Cash classic: "I've...
NHPR
Audit shows ballot counting devices performed accurately during state's 2022 primary
A review of the electronic ballot counting machines used in two towns during Tuesday’s primary election has come back clean. The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office performed an audit of AccuVote machines used in Hopkinton and Laconia Ward 1, finding the machine tallies matched a hand count as well as a different model of ballot counting device.
WMUR.com
War of words underway in New Hampshire 1st District race
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The race in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District is shaping up to be a fiery one. Less than 24 hours after Karoline Leavitt's victory in the Republican primary, she and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas are already verbally sparring. >> Full 2022 New Hampshire state...
WMUR.com
Republicans, Democrats get ready for push to general election
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican and Democratic parties in New Hampshire are gearing up for a sprint to the finish line with less than eight weeks to go before the general election. Democrats and Republicans said they will rely on big issues and hard work to turn out their...
WMUR.com
'Veto day' at New Hampshire State House ends with all of governor's vetoes sustained
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers gathered in Concord Thursday afternoon to address legislation vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. None of those vetoes were overturned, although the House did vote overwhelmingly in favor of saving legislation that would have raised the bar for siting landfills near bodies of water, which was being closely watched in the North Country.
WMUR.com
AP: Burns wins Republican nomination in 2nd District, will face Kuster in November
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Keene Mayor George Hansel conceded the Republican 2nd Congressional District race to businessman Robert Burns early Wednesday morning. The Associated Press did not call the race for Burns until shortly after noon Wednesday because the race was so tight. With 92% of precincts reporting, Burns led, 32.9% to 30.4%.
WMUR.com
Nominees set in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District
The Associated Press did not call the race for Burns until shortly after noon Wednesday because the race was so tight. With 92% of precincts reporting, Burns led, 32.9% to 30.4%.
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats.
WMUR.com
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
Keller @ Large: Difference between NH's Don Bolduc and Maggie Hassan is clear
BOSTON - New Hampshire Republicans have made their choice, despite the best efforts of Gov. Chris Sununu and a barrage of ads from a Democratic super PAC aimed at lifting Don Bolduc over the presumably more-electable Chuck Morse, whose closing pitch to voters appealed to their sense of who could best compete against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.That pitch may have helped make it a close race. But Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who relentlessly casts himself as a "fighter," prevailed. Now the question is, whose message will sell best with the wider electorate?Bolduc's claim that "America, the greatest country...
What to know about New Hampshire’s Free State Project
A group that urges people to move to New Hampshire with the goal of creating a limited-government oasis has grown its membership and power in recent years. For thousands of New Hampshire residents and more across the country, the state’s motto of “Live Free or Die” has taken on a new meaning. The granite state is home to the Free State Project. This nonprofit is dedicated to flooding New Hampshire with like-minded libertarians with the ultimate goal of establishing a haven of limited government.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WMUR.com
