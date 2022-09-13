ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sununu, Sherman poised to battle for governor's office

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a record-tying fourth term in the corner office, but Democratic challenger two-term state Sen. Tom Sherman is standing in his way. Sununu opened his reelection bid with a music video, a Granite State take on the Johnny Cash classic: "I've...
War of words underway in New Hampshire 1st District race

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The race in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District is shaping up to be a fiery one. Less than 24 hours after Karoline Leavitt's victory in the Republican primary, she and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas are already verbally sparring. >> Full 2022 New Hampshire state...
New Hampshire State
Republicans, Democrats get ready for push to general election

CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican and Democratic parties in New Hampshire are gearing up for a sprint to the finish line with less than eight weeks to go before the general election. Democrats and Republicans said they will rely on big issues and hard work to turn out their...
'Veto day' at New Hampshire State House ends with all of governor's vetoes sustained

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers gathered in Concord Thursday afternoon to address legislation vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. None of those vetoes were overturned, although the House did vote overwhelmingly in favor of saving legislation that would have raised the bar for siting landfills near bodies of water, which was being closely watched in the North Country.
Chuck Morse
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
Keller @ Large: Difference between NH's Don Bolduc and Maggie Hassan is clear

BOSTON - New Hampshire Republicans have made their choice, despite the best efforts of Gov. Chris Sununu and a barrage of ads from a Democratic super PAC aimed at lifting Don Bolduc over the presumably more-electable Chuck Morse, whose closing pitch to voters appealed to their sense of who could best compete against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.That pitch may have helped make it a close race. But Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who relentlessly casts himself as a "fighter," prevailed. Now the question is, whose message will sell best with the wider electorate?Bolduc's claim that "America, the greatest country...
What to know about New Hampshire’s Free State Project

A group that urges people to move to New Hampshire with the goal of creating a limited-government oasis has grown its membership and power in recent years. For thousands of New Hampshire residents and more across the country, the state’s motto of “Live Free or Die” has taken on a new meaning. The granite state is home to the Free State Project. This nonprofit is dedicated to flooding New Hampshire with like-minded libertarians with the ultimate goal of establishing a haven of limited government.
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate

My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire

With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
