Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
Kings of Leon releasing exclusive whiskey at Bourbon and Beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wouldn't be right if there wasn't some kind of new whiskey being brought out at Bourbon and Beyond, and Kings of Leon are doing just that. During the band's set on Friday night at the festival, attendees will be able to get their hands on their exclusive collaboration with Willett Distillery.
Cardinals lose late to Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a rough home opener for the University of Louisville Cardinals as they fell to Florida State, 35-31. The Cardinals were hanging tight in the first quarter, finishing it at an even 14-14. Heading into halftime, UofL went up 21-14, being able to hold FSU...
Lou City FC hosts Louden United on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC is back in action at home on Saturday, taking on Louden United. With just five regular season matches left, the club wants to finish strong and head into the post-season with some momentum. Head coach Danny Cruz and company have been all smiles...
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the UPS Jobs Game of the Week highlights in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
6 big things happening around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's always things happening around Louisville, but the upcoming weekend is loaded with big events. From a massive four-day music festival to the return of horse racing to big annual events, there is plenty to do. Here's a list to help you plan out your weekend...
John Calipari and Kenny Payne featured speakers at Kentucky Chamber dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Calipari and Kenny Payne were the featured speakers at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Meeting Dinner at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Calipari and Payne had quite a run together at Kentucky with a national championship and final four appearances. Payne is set to begin his first...
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Seneca Redhawks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a 2-win season last year, Seneca is off to a 4-0 start. "I've sort of seen it coming because these things don't all happen at once, they build," Seneca head coach Keith Eckloff said. "We had a young group but a really talented group and a group that was bought in. I've just been waiting for their bodies to match their mindsets."
Kindness Warrior Walk, Over the Edge rappelling events to benefit Down Syndrome of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two events are coming up next month that will benefit Down Syndrome of Louisville, one fairly relaxed and one a real thriller. First up is the Kindness Warrior Walk (formerly the Buddy Walk). It happens on Oct. 1 at Waterfront Park's Festival Plaza. The event will...
LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
$53 million Norton Sports & Learning Center now paid off, boosting Louisville economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It cost $53 million to turn a dream in Louisville's Russell neighborhood into a reality. The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard is now paid off. Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds announced Wednesday, the Brown family of Brown-Forman Corporation donated...
'Its been hurtful': Family of 7-year-old that died in Louisville foster care facility demand answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the couch of her family's Lexington home Friday, Dominique Terry wiped away tears. "He was into sports, and he loved football," she said of her son Ja'Ceon. But she admits her own mistakes, including addiction issues, cost her the chance to be a mother to...
Broadway star joining Louisville Orchestra for upcoming event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Broadway star is teaming up with the Louisville Orchestra for a performance this month. Tony Award-winning songstress Kelli O'Hara will be singing some of the highlights from her career in the "Pops Opening Night" show. O'Hara said the show was crafted with the Louisville Orchestra...
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport holds job fair to fill 100 positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As summer demand for travel reached new heights, airlines across the country struggled with staffing shortages leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. While Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport did not experience major delays and cancellations this summer, they still need staff to support the day-to-day...
This day in Louisville history: Employee opens fire at Standard Gravure, killing 8
It was a grim day in Louisville history. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker opened fire inside the Standard Gravure Printing Facility, which was located at Sixth Street and Broadway. Watch coverage from when it happened in the player above. It's known as one of the worst...
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old in Louisville foster care facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry. According to their report, Terry died from positional asphyxia/homicide. Brooklawn released a statement on Thursday night saying they have dismissed two staff members who were involved with the incident. They said...
