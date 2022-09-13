ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kings of Leon releasing exclusive whiskey at Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wouldn't be right if there wasn't some kind of new whiskey being brought out at Bourbon and Beyond, and Kings of Leon are doing just that. During the band's set on Friday night at the festival, attendees will be able to get their hands on their exclusive collaboration with Willett Distillery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Cardinals lose late to Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a rough home opener for the University of Louisville Cardinals as they fell to Florida State, 35-31. The Cardinals were hanging tight in the first quarter, finishing it at an even 14-14. Heading into halftime, UofL went up 21-14, being able to hold FSU...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Lou City FC hosts Louden United on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC is back in action at home on Saturday, taking on Louden United. With just five regular season matches left, the club wants to finish strong and head into the post-season with some momentum. Head coach Danny Cruz and company have been all smiles...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the UPS Jobs Game of the Week highlights in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

6 big things happening around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's always things happening around Louisville, but the upcoming weekend is loaded with big events. From a massive four-day music festival to the return of horse racing to big annual events, there is plenty to do. Here's a list to help you plan out your weekend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Seneca Redhawks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a 2-win season last year, Seneca is off to a 4-0 start. "I've sort of seen it coming because these things don't all happen at once, they build," Seneca head coach Keith Eckloff said. "We had a young group but a really talented group and a group that was bought in. I've just been waiting for their bodies to match their mindsets."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Broadway star joining Louisville Orchestra for upcoming event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Broadway star is teaming up with the Louisville Orchestra for a performance this month. Tony Award-winning songstress Kelli O'Hara will be singing some of the highlights from her career in the "Pops Opening Night" show. O'Hara said the show was crafted with the Louisville Orchestra...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sports
WLKY.com

Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
MARYSVILLE, IN

