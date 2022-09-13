Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. https://nbc4i.co/3BkJ9jb.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Third person exits Johnstown city council
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned. Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation surgeries
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Hilliard City Schools educators are at home on the mend after lifesaving surgeries. Scott Allen has a new kidney thanks to his friend, neighbor and Hilliard City Schools colleague Amy Case. “Her kidney worked right away like they said it just immediately worked so to know that too was just […]
Valet car care startup Vohnt’s arrival at CMH lays runway for expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has added a valet auto maintenance and detailing service, which lays the runway for the Columbus startup’s expansion to more cities and states. Vohnt LLC, which already was pacing ahead of sales goals in its first year, expects “hockey stick” sales growth with the […]
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
multifamilybiz.com
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market
COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s Mid-Ohio Markets help break food insecurity stigmas with new approach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is working to break the stigma of food insecurity every day with a brand-new approach to hunger. “The families we serve are resilient, they’re resourceful, and they’re brave when they come and ask for help,” said Mike Hochron, of Mid-Ohio Food Collective.
wanderwisdom.com
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations
Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
