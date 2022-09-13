Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Gratiot drain commissioner arrested for 3rd drunk driving offense
Gratiot County Drain Commissioner Bernard J. “Bernie” Barnes is facing his third drunk driving charge. The 48-year-old Sumner Township resident was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third offense, which according to court records is a felony. Barnes was stopped...
Morning Sun
Vestaburg unites for teen fire victim’s family
Vestaburg school and community members are rallying to assist a family who lost a teenage daughter, their home and all possessions in a Wednesday morning fire. Stormie Mier, 13, was unable to get out when fire erupted at the family’s North Caris Road home. She was found in the...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant seeks tribal support for patrol car cameras
Among the 22 items listed for Saginaw Chippewa Tribal 2 percent payments are four that are considered critical to Mt. Pleasant city officials, who have prioritized nearly $2 million in requests. City commissioners on Monday received on their consent agenda a list of requests that department heads think should be...
Morning Sun
LINK Learning in St. Louis moving to larger quarters
Due to continued growth the LINK Learning Center in St. Louis is moving. However, it isn’t going far. The educational facility that provides on-line and in-person high school classes for those ages 14-21 is relocating from its current spot at 202 N. Mill St. to the larger former Corner Market at 202 N. Mill St.
