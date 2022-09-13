Read full article on original website
In approving record budget, City Council OKs bill credit for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to approve a $3.4 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year, including a plan to give CPS Energy’s residential and corporate customers a onetime credit on a future bill. The revival of the plan to return roughly $42 million in surplus revenue from...
CPS Energy rebates, favored by Nirenberg, still in budget despite council concern
San Antonio City Council members who dislike a plan to credit excess CPS Energy revenue back to ratepayers will seek to put the money aside for a later discussion, removing it from Thursday’s vote on the city budget. Though budget work sessions over the past three weeks have been...
The city has approved a CPS Energy rebate. Now what?
Following the San Antonio City Council’s approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget Thursday, all CPS Energy customers will be receiving a rebate on either their November or December energy bill — if they choose to take it, that is. As a result of discourse surrounding the rebate,...
As San Antonians brace for more — and worse — flooding, regional plan targets $1B for flood control
From the deadly flood of 1921 that killed more than 200 people and devastated the West Side of San Antonio to the record-setting flood of 1998 that caused 31 deaths and an estimated $750 million in property damage, San Antonio has seen more than its share of deadly floods — and will likely see more as a result of climate change.
Bexar County judge candidates Sakai and DeBerry split on easing property tax burden
Speaking Wednesday to real estate professionals in a candidate forum, Bexar County judge hopefuls Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai laid out different approaches to address rising property tax bills. Both agreed that the county’s next leader needs to do more to keep tax bills in check, even though much of...
Bexar County DA candidates Gonzales, LaHood will square off on criminal justice in Wednesday debate
District Attorney Joe Gonzales and challenger Marc LaHood will go head-to-head in the San Antonio Report’s town hall-style debate on Wednesday at San Antonio College’s 1,000-seat McAllister Fine Arts Center at 1300 San Pedro Ave. Gonzales, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 after defeating embattled incumbent Nico LaHood...
Making the case for putting the ‘missing middle’ back on San Antonio’s housing map
The nationwide housing shortage is not a story only about the lack of traditional single-family homes like those in suburban neighborhoods or even conventional garden apartments like the complexes springing up across San Antonio. What’s also missing from the new housing landscape, and thus contributing to the housing crisis, is...
Southwest Research Institute celebrates 75 years of scientific inquiry, advancement
When Tom Slick Jr. launched Essar Ranch in 1947 to apply scientific breeding methods to livestock production, Harry Truman was president of the United States, a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter and Ted Weems’ “Heartaches” was playing on the radio. Seventy-five years later, the...
Amid backlash, Bexar County funds sheriff’s budget requests for more staff
Bexar County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $2.9 billion 2022-23 fiscal year budget that will include funding for 12 new sheriff’s deputies — a change from the county’s initial budget proposal, which lacked money for those positions. The budget also will allow the Bexar...
A progress report on closing San Antonio’s digital divide
Reducing poverty in San Antonio may be the city’s most enduring challenge, but eliminating the digital divide, one important measure of that poverty and inequity, increasingly appears to be within grasp. As the nonprofit San Antonio Digital Connects (SADC) marks one year of work in collaboration with the City...
County approves $20 million in pandemic relief to small businesses and nonprofits
Bexar County will give $20 million in direct relief to small businesses and nonprofits, drawn from funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Business advocates hope the program will help those who were ineligible for a similar relief program from the City of San Antonio. County commissioners approved the...
Here’s how flights out of Kelly Field, a military airfield in San Antonio, got caught up in a political stunt
This article has been updated. The San Antonio airfield where a group of migrants departed for Martha’s Vineyard this week is a 105-year-old facility that today is used by both the military and civilians. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit on Wednesday for flying the group of roughly...
Bexar County officials anticipate 700,000 will vote in Nov. 8 election
This story has been updated. Bexar County elections administrators are expecting a larger voter turnout than usual — about 700,000 out of the 1,219,000 who have registered so far — for the Nov. 8 election. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said the number of registered voters has continued to...
City Council OKs ordinance to reduce demolition of old homes, moves to save shotgun houses
Among San Antonio’s aging housing stock, there are more than 700 so-called “shotgun” houses, many in need of major repair. On Thursday, City Council voted to commit funds to rehabilitate three of them while also passing an ordinance to reduce the wholesale demolition of old homes. The...
Launching a legacy of educational excellence in South Texas
More than three dozen local high school students have just started their senior year with a big reason to smile: They’ve each been awarded $40,000 to help cover their upcoming college studies. This unique and talented group of 40 students make up the first class of Bexar Legacy Scholars...
Effort to ramp up San Antonio’s economic development nears $38.5M goal
A year and a half into its efforts to raise millions of dollars for a range of goals, San Antonio’s economic development group has nearly reached the finish line. Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership has raised nearly $38 million in five-year pledges during its “All In” fundraising campaign that began in early 2021. The money represents a stepped-up effort to attract corporations to the region, improve local airport connections and educate and retain talent.
H-E-B debit card offers customer savings in exchange for more shopping data
H-E-B wants customers to open debit cards with them that offer in-store savings and can be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted. In addition to encouraging brand loyalty, retail experts say the move could give H-E-B a wider window into customer shopping habits — upgrading the kind of market insights that drive H-E-B’s expansions.
Uneven population increase prompts San Antonio ISD redistricting
San Antonio Independent School District will kick off its decennial redistricting process with a community engagement process as it seeks to reapportion residents more evenly into its seven single-member districts. An unequal population increase over the past decade means SAISD must redraw boundaries for six out of seven districts. In...
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills
Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
