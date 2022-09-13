ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Effort to ramp up San Antonio’s economic development nears $38.5M goal

A year and a half into its efforts to raise millions of dollars for a range of goals, San Antonio’s economic development group has nearly reached the finish line. Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership has raised nearly $38 million in five-year pledges during its “All In” fundraising campaign that began in early 2021. The money represents a stepped-up effort to attract corporations to the region, improve local airport connections and educate and retain talent.
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills

Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some

An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
