BOYNTON BEACH — Patricia Michel's kindergarten classroom at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach has all the usual things inside: 19 biwos, or desks arranged in groups of five, one tablo elektronik, or SMART board, at the front and its own twalèt, which her students ask to use throughout the day by saying, "eske mwem ka ale nan twalèt?" or "Can I go to the bathroom?" ...

2 DAYS AGO