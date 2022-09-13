Read full article on original website
Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school
Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise.
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter High students juggle work and school
Having a job in high school can teach students discipline, time management, commitment and money management. However, it can also come with stress. Students may experience anxiety when balancing the high school workload, social life, extracurricular activities and external stressors, thus, adding work to the mix makes for a difficult adjustment.
MacArthur High School put on lockdown as heavy police presence sparks fears of shooting
POLICE are swarming a high school in Hollywood, Florida under active suspicion of an emergency. MacArthur High School has been placed on lockdown and officers with guns have been seen responding to the scene. Multiple parents have phoned into Local10 News to report the school's lockdown, and Hollywood boulevard remains...
Click10.com
‘False call’ prompts heavy police presence at Hollywood high school
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted Friday afternoon at McArthur High School in Hollywood, which police say was the result of what appears to be a “false call.”. According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the police department received a call about a possible threat...
wflx.com
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools. A backlog in the human resources clearance process is leaving qualified employees hanging in the balance and compounding the teacher shortage problem. School district leaders said they would...
cbs12.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
cbs12.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
WPBF News 25
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
WPBF News 25
Law enforcement 'clearing the scene' after suspicious backpack found at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach emergency crews are clearing the scene after a suspicious backpack was left unattended at Palm Beach State College Thursday. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called at about 2:15 p.m. to assist...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
No. 1 - The parents of a 19-year-old woman who was one of five young people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month is suing the man who police said is responsible. The family of Briana Pacalagua is asking for a trial by jury and seeking...
cw34.com
Moon Jellyfish causing problems for boaters...and their cilia have no part in it
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — If you live on the Treasure Coast and are thinking about heading to the beach this weekend — here’s your warning: expect to see Moon Jellyfish washing ashore. They’re also showing up at the Fort Pierce City Marina. It’s not only...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
cbs12.com
Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha honored by Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha is being honored by Palm Beach County. Mahecha and several other Hispanic journalists received certificates of recognition from Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss on Tuesday. The presentation came as the commission declared Sept. 15 to...
Just 3 cities in the U.S. immerse kindergartners in Haitian Creole. One is Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH — Patricia Michel's kindergarten classroom at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach has all the usual things inside: 19 biwos, or desks arranged in groups of five, one tablo elektronik, or SMART board, at the front and its own twalèt, which her students ask to use throughout the day by saying, "eske mwem ka ale nan twalèt?" or "Can I go to the bathroom?" ...
cbs12.com
Suspicious package raises concern at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious package at Palm Beach State College. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called in at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday to help the sheriff's office at the Lake Worth campus. Reports of a suspicious package were called in.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
