Palm Beach County, FL

jupiterwarcry.com

Jupiter High students juggle work and school

Having a job in high school can teach students discipline, time management, commitment and money management. However, it can also come with stress. Students may experience anxiety when balancing the high school workload, social life, extracurricular activities and external stressors, thus, adding work to the mix makes for a difficult adjustment.
JUPITER, FL
