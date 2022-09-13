FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO