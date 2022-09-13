Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
'A slice of Citrus Heights' | Sunday Funday event to be bigger, better than before
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sunday Funday is coming back to Citrus Heights, after two years of being canceled by COVID-19 restrictions, just in time to celebrate the cities 25th anniversary. From food trucks and children's activities to live music and a tree planting to celebrate the anniversary, the event...
Animal rescue risks lives to save animals left behind in Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 'Have fire will travel' is what the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has been doing every year, and it is dangerous work. Not only does it mean finding a way to rescue a scared, unwilling animal, but it's all done in an active wildfire zone where rescuers risk their lives.
6 injured in Rio Linda crash, officials say
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are injured in a Rio Linda car accident, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd in Rio Linda. Victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. There are no reported fatalities, according...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling
FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
How firefighters are weathering front lines of the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For more than a week, firefighters in Northern California have been on the front lines of the Mosquito Fire working to save lives and property. During this time, they're away from their families and working in dangerous conditions. They also have to find a way to stay healthy when it comes to physical and mental health.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
Report: 199 unhoused people in Sacramento County died in 2021
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A new report published by the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness shows 199 homeless individuals died in Sacramento County last year — a 68% increase from 2020 and a new record. "Since we've been looking at these numbers and doing reports since 2002,...
'He was a great father' | Family of Manteca father wants to know why he was killed
MANTECA, Calif. — 23-year-old Francisco Javier Lara Rosas of Manteca was just starting a family as a young father, but early last Sunday morning, he became the victim of a homicide. "He was a great father. He was always like a family man. He always enjoyed being with us,"...
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
ABC10
