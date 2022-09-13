ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

6 injured in Rio Linda crash, officials say

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are injured in a Rio Linda car accident, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd in Rio Linda. Victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. There are no reported fatalities, according...
RIO LINDA, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling

FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
FOLSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]

Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

How firefighters are weathering front lines of the Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For more than a week, firefighters in Northern California have been on the front lines of the Mosquito Fire working to save lives and property. During this time, they're away from their families and working in dangerous conditions. They also have to find a way to stay healthy when it comes to physical and mental health.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
