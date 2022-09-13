Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
opb.org
Boardman smokestack demolished, marking the end of a coal-fired era in Oregon
A demolition contractor on Thursday imploded the towering smokestack and 19-story boiler building at Portland General Electric’s shuttered coal-fired power plant near Boardman, bringing a symbolic close to the era of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. Imported electricity generated from coal still flows through transmission wires across the Pacific Northwest, but that looks to be winding down soon, too.
nwlaborpress.org
Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest
Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Security Firm Sues Traveling Nurse Contractor For Unpaid COVID-19 Services
An Oregon security firm is suing a well-known traveling nurse contractor, saying it owes more than $724,000 in unpaid security services at COVID-19 testing sites in the Portland metro area. Salem-based Wright Security Enterprises filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court against Colorado-based Jogan Health, a company that Oregon contracted...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?
In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington
Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington. How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?. In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new...
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all
James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
kptv.com
Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This is a 5% rise from the 9.9% rent increase cap in 2022. Oregon Public...
WWEEK
A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers
From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
Amtrak, Sound Transit rail services threatened by possible strike
SEATTLE — Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland may be suspended due to a possible freight railroad strike this week. Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood would also be suspended. The Amtrak Cascades line, which is set to resume in full Monday, Sept. 26 with service...
