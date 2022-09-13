ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
94.5 KATS

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Boardman smokestack demolished, marking the end of a coal-fired era in Oregon

A demolition contractor on Thursday imploded the towering smokestack and 19-story boiler building at Portland General Electric’s shuttered coal-fired power plant near Boardman, bringing a symbolic close to the era of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. Imported electricity generated from coal still flows through transmission wires across the Pacific Northwest, but that looks to be winding down soon, too.
BOARDMAN, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest

Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
COOS BAY, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon Security Firm Sues Traveling Nurse Contractor For Unpaid COVID-19 Services

An Oregon security firm is suing a well-known traveling nurse contractor, saying it owes more than $724,000 in unpaid security services at COVID-19 testing sites in the Portland metro area. Salem-based Wright Security Enterprises filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court against Colorado-based Jogan Health, a company that Oregon contracted...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?

In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all

James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This is a 5% rise from the 9.9% rent increase cap in 2022. Oregon Public...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers

From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
OREGON STATE
KING 5

Amtrak, Sound Transit rail services threatened by possible strike

SEATTLE — Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland may be suspended due to a possible freight railroad strike this week. Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood would also be suspended. The Amtrak Cascades line, which is set to resume in full Monday, Sept. 26 with service...
SEATTLE, WA
