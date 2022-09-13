ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Outdoor Dining Ordinance adopted by Folsom City Council

Folsom City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night that is designed to make the once temporary outdoor dining “parklets” program a permanent option for businesses in the city of Folsom. The ordinance will regulate outdoor dining and lay a framework for the application and approval process for restaurants...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Historic PG&E building in Downtown Auburn listed for sale

A historic property on High Street just went on the market this week – the former site of PG&E. The 6,700-square-foot three-story building sits on a quarter-acre parcel next to the Auburn Journal offices and according to the property’s listing agent, “There has been a lot of initial interest.”
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Placer Food Bank assists Mosquito Fire evacuees

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For residents who had no choice but to leave their homes as the Mosquito Fire started to inch closer, there's currently no answer as to when they'll be able to return. Among the temporarily displaced residents is Placer Food Bank's Executive Director Dave Martinez who...
GEORGETOWN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city

Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

South Fork Grille brings casual, hip vibe to Town Center

Sienna owners Mark and Karoline Platt have never shied away from piling more on their dinner plate — proverbial dinner plate, that is. Not only are they in the midst of renovating the site above Pottery World in the Montaño De El Dorado Shopping Plaza to relocate Sienna from La Borgata, but the couple has just opened a brand-new restaurant in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, South Fork Grille.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

Sac kill those sharrows on H St

The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
granitebaytoday.org

Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed

The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
GRANITE BAY, CA
ABC10

Roseville City Council does not sign letter of support for respite center, but it could still be built

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville City Council did not sign a letter of support for The Gathering Inn's application for a 30-bed medical respite center at a Sept. 7 meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit serving people impacted by homelessness with a vision to end homelessness. It's proposing a 30-bed medical respite center at 300 Elefa Street, depending on site control and funding. A medical respite center cares for people experiencing homelessness who are too ill or injured to recover on the streets but aren't sick enough to be in a hospital.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%

PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.  So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival

LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
LODI, CA
ABC10

Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem

STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Sky River Casino

Move over, there’s a new casino in town. And this one is the closest option for gaming fiends in Sacramento. Sky River Casino, which broke ground off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road in Elk Grove in early 2021, opened its doors in mid-August. It’s 15 miles from downtown, and the first casino to open in Sacramento County.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said that about 300 fish died at North Natomas Regional Park on Sept. 12. The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento City Council OKs new military equipment policy for police. How did it change?

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved a new military equipment policy, despite some residents claiming the police department failed to meet state law requirements. Compared to the initial policy city officials authorized in December, the new version includes equipment left out last time, items police might buy annually and a change to a section about maintaining supply levels.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

