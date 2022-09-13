Read full article on original website
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16): Joe Black, Cabana Man Dan, More In Action
ProSouth Wrestling held its The Return event on 9/16 from Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event for free in the video above. ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16) - ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy to unify the titles.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19.
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
Bianca Belair: Rumors Of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don't Weigh On Montez Ford
Bianca Belair says Montez Ford isn't worried about any rumors concerning The Street Profits. For several months now there has been persistent reporting concerning the future of The Street Profits tag team. On WWE television, prior to Triple H taking over creative, there were frequent references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on all three WWE brands.
Heath Wants To See Bhupinder Gujjar Pull Off A Razor Ramon-Style Gimmick
Heath thinks Bhupinder Gujjar could be “The Bad Guy” of IMPACT Wrestling. Heath is now a veteran of the wrestling scene, more than a decade removed from his WWE SummerSlam headlining match as a member of the Nexus. Currently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, Heath has a front-row seat to some matches with the brightest names up and coming in pro wrestling, such as Bhupinder Gujjar.
9/16 AEW Rampage Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/16 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World TV Title Match between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods, drew 470,000 viewers on September 16. This number is up from the 429,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Recovery With Therapy Session Vlog
Thunder Rosa provides an update on her recovery. On August 24, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa announced during AEW Dynamite that she would be out of action with an injury. She later clarified that she was dealing with a back injury. In her latest vlog, Rosa provided an update on...
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'
Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?
Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
