ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3dNB_0hu9bXAo00

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A 48-year-old Belton, Missouri, man is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Clay County prosecutors charged Keith Bass with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 7, someone called 911 to report Theresa Bass had been shot and the shooter was her estranged husband, Keith Bass.

Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City

When officers arrived on scene, in the area of N. Main Street and Grand Avenue , they found Theresa Bass laying on the front porch and a man who had also been shot at the home. Both were taken to Liberty Hospital where Theresa Bass died from her injuries. The other victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Excelsior Springs police said Keith Bass turned himself in and was arrested on a $1 million warrant in Texas around 1 p.m. the same day.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Belton, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Excelsior Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Belton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Liberty Hospital#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy