Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A 48-year-old Belton, Missouri, man is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Clay County prosecutors charged Keith Bass with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 7, someone called 911 to report Theresa Bass had been shot and the shooter was her estranged husband, Keith Bass.

When officers arrived on scene, in the area of N. Main Street and Grand Avenue , they found Theresa Bass laying on the front porch and a man who had also been shot at the home. Both were taken to Liberty Hospital where Theresa Bass died from her injuries. The other victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Excelsior Springs police said Keith Bass turned himself in and was arrested on a $1 million warrant in Texas around 1 p.m. the same day.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond.

