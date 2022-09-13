CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenager arrested after running down man in wheelchair before fleeing



A teenager in Texas has been arrested on charges of striking a man in a wheelchair with his car and dragging him onto the road.

The Austin Police Department has released footage of the early September event, in which a white truck can be seen driving recklessly as a man in a wheelchair attempts to cross a parking lot. The truck ignores waves from the man and instead hits him head-on. The man is then dragged several feet by the vehicle, and his powered wheelchair appears to be crushed.

ALABAMA COULD USE NEW UNTESTED METHOD FOR EXECUTION OF PRISONER



Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17, was arrested and taken to Travis County jail on Sept. 9. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawfully carrying a weapon (firearm), and failure to identify in relation to this case.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the hit and run. Aid was rendered by first responders before the man was transported to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

An investigation into the event is ongoing.