Austin, TX

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenager arrested after running down man in wheelchair before fleeing

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

A teenager in Texas has been arrested on charges of striking a man in a wheelchair with his car and dragging him onto the road.

The Austin Police Department has released footage of the early September event, in which a white truck can be seen driving recklessly as a man in a wheelchair attempts to cross a parking lot. The truck ignores waves from the man and instead hits him head-on. The man is then dragged several feet by the vehicle, and his powered wheelchair appears to be crushed.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17, was arrested and taken to Travis County jail on Sept. 9. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawfully carrying a weapon (firearm), and failure to identify in relation to this case.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the hit and run. Aid was rendered by first responders before the man was transported to a hospital.

An investigation into the event is ongoing.

Lola Lobato
3d ago

he should never be given a driver's lic again . It could have been his own relative. how would he feel then what's wrong with some of these kids they hold no respect for human life

