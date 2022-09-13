Independents say GOP needs to try harder to earn their support: Poll

A majority of the public, as well as a majority of independents, say Republicans have not done enough to earn their votes in the midterm elections , according to a new poll.

A survey by the Trafalgar Group on behalf of the conservative group Convention of States Action found that among likely voters, a majority, 56.1%, said Republicans have not made a strong enough case as to why they should receive their support, compared to just 33.9% who said they have earned it.

Narrowed to self-identified independent voters, the survey found comparable numbers: 57.2% of independents said the GOP has not made a strong enough case, compared to 28% who said the party has.

Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, argued in a statement that “if the GOP thinks they are just going to win this thing by not being Joe Biden, they are sorely mistaken.”

Meckler blasted Biden on issues ranging from the Afghanistan withdrawal to inflation, saying, “The Biden Administration has been a complete disaster, and his record low approval numbers show that.”

“Logically, one would think that national Republicans would be riding high, able to take advantage of this situation to create momentum,” Meckler continued. “Yet, the fact is the feckless leadership, poor communication, and what appears to be a non-existent strategy is causing voters to say loud and clear: you need to try harder.”