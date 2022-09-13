ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe schools to launch Community Conversations series

By Sydnie Holzfaster
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. —The Olathe School District is looking into a new way of collecting public feedback.

Starting later this month the district will launch its Community Conversations series.

The district will host four public meetings for students, staff and members of the community to meet with Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager and members of the school board discuss a variety of topics.

No formal agenda will be set for the community meetings. Instead, the meeting will be centered around open conversations between school board members and people from the community.

Community Conversations for the 2022-23 school year are scheduled for:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, April 24 from 5-6:30 p.m.

All meetings will take place at the Olathe Instructional Resource Center at 14090 S. Black Bob Road.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP in advance. Individuals interested in attending the Community Conversations meeting on Sept. 27 should RSVP by Friday, Sept. 23.

