ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County Commission discuss limiting new storage units built along US 41

By Ryan Arbogast
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — A proposed pause on new storage unit facilities has been brought to the attention of the Collier County Commission and will be voted on at the end of September.

If it passes, here’s how it will work:

  • New facilities between Airport Rd. and Collier Blvd. will not be permitted.
  • Existing facilities or ones already under construction will continue to operate as normal.
  • The moratorium is expected to last for about 8-12 months, as the County is waiting on an infrastructure plan to be returned to them.

“Everybody wants to live in a beautiful community, and industrial things are important … if you have a tire changing center, an auto parts store, storage units … but come to that strip of district one… there’s five in a row,” said District 1 County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, the one behind the proposal.

There are nearly 20 storage facilities near U.S. 41 in East Naples. The following graphic below shows a comprehensive map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Dsxs_0hu9bHIQ00

“In ever other community in the universe here’s where storage units are. You drive down a road that looks like U.S. 41. You make a turn always called industrial avenue. Then you go five blocks in and behind the Firestone tire care center and the Midas muffler shop, is a warehouse. Behind that is the storage unit,” said LoCastro.

LoCastro added that he plans to utilize the remaining space in the area to encourage businesses such as restaurants, bars, and shops, “to beautify the area and encourage more and more people to explore the area.”

The vote will come in about two weeks. If it passes, it can last up to one year.

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel City Council rejects proposed amendment to Local Option Gas Tax Interlocal Agreement

Sanibel City Council voted to reject a proposed amendment to the Local Option Gas Tax Interlocal Agreement between Sanibel, Lee County and the other municipalities of Lee County. The agreement prescribes how local option gas tax revenues will be distributed to Lee County, the city of Bonita Springs, the city of Cape Coral, the village of Estero, the city of Fort Myers, the town of Fort Myers Beach and the city of Sanibel. The current interlocal agreement was approved in 2019 and expires at the end of 2022. Prior to 2019, the City of Sanibel received 5% of local option gas tax revenue generated in Lee County. The 2019 agreement proposed a new blended distribution based on the population and centerline road miles of each jurisdiction, which would have reduced Sanibel’s distribution of gas tax revenue from 5% to 1.42%. After negotiations, Lee County and Cape Coral agreed, for the three-year term of the agreement, to supplement the decrease in revenues the new formula imposed on Sanibel, Fort Myers, and Fort Myers Beach. Sanibel’s revenue distribution increased from the proposed 1.42% to 3.5%, which was still a reduction from the 5% previously received. City Council subsequently voted to request that all incorporated jurisdictions in Lee County collaborate to develop an alternative distribution formula that would stabilize revenues in all jurisdictions, for use in successor amendments or new gas tax interlocal agreements.
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7

Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
howafrica.com

Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#District 1 County#Firestone
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area ranks second on Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list

The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,250 a month median rent for August was enough to rank it second on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list. The area experienced a 21.4% increase in rent compared to August 2021. Silverthorne, Colorado was the most expensive small city, with No. 3 Santa Cruz, California; No. 4 Napa, California and No. 5 Boulder, Colorado, rounding out the top five.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Amazon drops SWFLA plans, more

1. Pulling back: Amazon drops plans for massive warehouse and distribution center in Fort Myers. Amazon has backed out of "Project Rainforest" in Fort Myers. It’s yet another casualty of the e-retail giant’s decision to pull back on its U.S. expansion plans, in the wake of unexpected losses.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial buildings sell for $5.95 million

Spitzer Cook LLC purchased a 38,873-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio at 6182-6184 Idlewild St. and 11040 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Positive Improvements Inc. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. Represented the seller, and Theresa Blaunch-Mitchell, CCIM, with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Experience Senior Living Plans 158-Unit The Gallery at Naples in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — Experience Senior Living (ESL) has unveiled plans for The Gallery at Naples, a 169,327-square-foot community in the Gulf Coast city of Naples. Plans call for 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites in a four-story building. ESL plans to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2022.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vanderbilt Beach Road construction to ease traffic begins this fall

Construction will begin on a Vanderbilt Beach Road extension this fall in Collier County. On Thursday, Collier County will hold a public meeting to inform the public of the coming changes. The project will include seven miles of new road construction, costing more than $150 million. The purpose of extending Vanderbilt Beach Road is to cut down congestion in the area, but that won’t be the case for everyone.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale

Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

African Caribbean American Center reopening for Fort Myers youth

A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy