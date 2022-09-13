ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Atmore Advance

ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WEAR

Pensacola Fire Department mourns loss of legendary retired fire chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is mourning the loss of a legendary retired fire chief. Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 98. The department says Fleming joined PFD following the retirement of his father, Assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming Sr., in 1945.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

New Crestview fire training facility under construction

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Construction is underway for a new fire training facility in Crestview. The fire department will be getting a new training tower. It'll be four stories high with two burn rooms. Fire Chief Anthony Holland says it'll be a huge asset for them and the city. "This building...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Extra deputies at Pace High as social media threat is investigated

PACE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat at Pace High School Friday. According to the sheriff's office, the threat was posted to social media around 5 p.m. Thursday. An active investigation is underway to determine the legitimacy of the threat. The sheriff's office says...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
matadornetwork.com

These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life

Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
PENSACOLA, FL

