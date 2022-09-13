Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO