WEAR
Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis pushes to make Florida best in nation for workforce education
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for stronger workforce education. DeSantis says his goal is to make Florida the number one state for workforce education by 2030. DeSantis says based off the economy now, there's a demand for skilled trades. He's encouraged the school districts and state colleges...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
clayconews.com
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
WEAR
Pensacola contractor allegedly took money for Hurricane Sally repairs, didn't do the work
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two years ago, Hurricane Sally devastated parts of Northwest Florida. Thousands of homes were damaged. For some, that damage remains. The Hozey family lived in a home for less than 4 months after buying it in 2020. Then came Hurricane Sally -- and then a dishonest contractor.
WEAR
Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Hospital Neuroscience Services Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”
WEAR
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
WEAR
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks on workforce education in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Niceville Thursday morning. The conference will feature Commission of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard. The event is being held at Northwest Florida State College. WATCH:. The governor focused a large majority of...
Washington Examiner
New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report
New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
WEAR
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
WEAR
New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
WEAR
WATCH: Charlie Crist speaks on DeSantis sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Charlie Crist, spoke in Pensacola Thursday about a variety of topics, including Florida Power & Light rate hikes and Governor DeSantis' recent actions of sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Crist spoke at Veteran's Memorial Park at 11 a.m. WATCH LIVE:. Crist addressed...
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
