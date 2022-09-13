ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Gov. DeSantis pushes to make Florida best in nation for workforce education

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for stronger workforce education. DeSantis says his goal is to make Florida the number one state for workforce education by 2030. DeSantis says based off the economy now, there's a demand for skilled trades. He's encouraged the school districts and state colleges...
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
Baptist Hospital Neuroscience Services Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks on workforce education in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Niceville Thursday morning. The conference will feature Commission of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard. The event is being held at Northwest Florida State College. WATCH:. The governor focused a large majority of...
New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report

New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
WATCH: Charlie Crist speaks on DeSantis sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Charlie Crist, spoke in Pensacola Thursday about a variety of topics, including Florida Power & Light rate hikes and Governor DeSantis' recent actions of sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Crist spoke at Veteran's Memorial Park at 11 a.m. WATCH LIVE:. Crist addressed...
