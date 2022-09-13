Darren Bailey rents downtown Chicago apartment to keep tabs on crime

CHICAGO — Chicagoans can expect to see more of Darren Bailey.

The GOP gubernatorial candidate turned state senator revealed Tuesday he is renting a high-rise apartment in downtown Chicago.

According to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Tina Sfondeles, Bailey is staying at the Hancock Center. A source later confirmed to WGN News that Bailey and his wife are renting an apartment there.

“As I’ve said from day one, I want to immerse myself in the culture,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Chicago culture is filled with corruption and crime during a press conference in front of the Emily Hotel in West Loop. He pointed out the city has already passed 500 homicides this year, faulting Democratic leaders in the process.

“JB Pritzker, Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx are personally responsible for this,” Bailey said. “Soon all of Illinois will look like Chicago, like a scene from a horror film come to life.”

Bailey’s public safety plan is to repeal the SAFE-T Act, then pass a recall law allowing Cook County voters to recall States Attorney Kim Foxx and crackdown on gangs.

While serving the state legislature, Bailey voted against money for law enforcement, which included additional money for Illinois State Police, tasks forces aimed at cracking down on carjacking’s and highway cameras on Chicago-area expressways.

“When he isn’t palling around with insurrectionists or disparaging the residents of Illinois’ largest city, he is lying about public safety,” Pritzker said in a statement released by his campaign spokeswoman, Eliza Glezer. “Illinois deserves better than extremist Darren Bailey.”

Bailey and Pritzker have agreed to partake in two Nexstar-hosted debates , one being on Oct. 6 at Illinois State University in Normal, and the other being on Oct. 18 at WGN-TV Studios in Chicago.

