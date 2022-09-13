Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Champions Tour players are pumped to play Minnehaha CC for Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Onida native Tom Byrum and his buddies from the Champions Tour are in Sioux Falls for the week. And the Sanford International starts tomorrow. Today was the final day or pro-ams in what has been a week long of festivities. All former champs are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Love III and Harrington talk about the course and the city for the Champions Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The really cool thing about the Sanford International is that each year the field grows with lots of new young faces. Davis Love III is still a relative newcomer to the Champions Tour. But he’s made this one of the stops he wants to include in his calendar every summer.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
dakotanewsnow.com
Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 6:45: Metro Sports TV broadcasts SF Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a special Friday night of high school football as Sioux Falls Lincoln takes on Harrisburg, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork. It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. Artist...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling. Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room,...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation’s capital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Wheelin’ raised $12,000 for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ presented a large check to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The $12,000 check from Dakota Wheelin’ was made possible by a fundraising event the group held on Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds called the “Dakota Wheelin 4-by-4 Showcase.”
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hattervig family has a strong military history even before three brothers served during the Vietnam War. Jack served in the Navy, Mike in the Army, and Roger in the Marines. Their father also served in the military in the Army Air Corp in World War II.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.
