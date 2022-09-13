ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling. Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room,...
Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation's capital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hattervig family has a strong military history even before three brothers served during the Vietnam War. Jack served in the Navy, Mike in the Army, and Roger in the Marines. Their father also served in the military in the Army Air Corp in World War II.
'One Night Standards' is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.
