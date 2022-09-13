ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood

A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Homeowner Urges Sea Isle to Ticket More Speeders

From drivers speeding along Landis Avenue to the frightening sight of a young daredevil jumping off the Townsends Inlet Bridge, it was not the quietest of summers for local homeowner Regina Lewallen. Lewallen appeared at a City Council meeting Tuesday to complain about motorists routinely breaking the 25-mph speed limit...
Volunteers in Medicine Celebration Sept. 22

Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey (VIM) is celebrating 20 years of providing health care to uninsured and underinsured residents of South Jersey by hosting a 20th anniversary celebration fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. Tickets to attend the celebration cost...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Mighty Heron Charters Offers Affordable Fall Fishing Trips

Unlike some of the summer tourists who visit the shore, the fish don’t suddenly leave after the Labor Day weekend. They like to hang around for a few more months. And that’s awesome for anglers. Michael Doebley, of Mighty Heron Charters, notes that the fishing is great through...
Howl-O-Ween Parade Returns to Ocean City Boardwalk

The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 will invite dogs and their owners to enjoy a day of fun on the Boardwalk, where pets are prohibited during the rest of the year. Leashed dogs will be permitted on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 5...
Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site

VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
