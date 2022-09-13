Read full article on original website
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood
A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
seaislenews.com
Homeowner Urges Sea Isle to Ticket More Speeders
From drivers speeding along Landis Avenue to the frightening sight of a young daredevil jumping off the Townsends Inlet Bridge, it was not the quietest of summers for local homeowner Regina Lewallen. Lewallen appeared at a City Council meeting Tuesday to complain about motorists routinely breaking the 25-mph speed limit...
ocnjdaily.com
Volunteers in Medicine Celebration Sept. 22
Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey (VIM) is celebrating 20 years of providing health care to uninsured and underinsured residents of South Jersey by hosting a 20th anniversary celebration fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. Tickets to attend the celebration cost...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
ocnjdaily.com
Mighty Heron Charters Offers Affordable Fall Fishing Trips
Unlike some of the summer tourists who visit the shore, the fish don’t suddenly leave after the Labor Day weekend. They like to hang around for a few more months. And that’s awesome for anglers. Michael Doebley, of Mighty Heron Charters, notes that the fishing is great through...
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
See the plans for a Wildwood Crest, NJ motel saved from demolition
WILDWOOD CREST — Closed in the fall of 2021, a massive motel along the beach may be ready to take reservations for next summer as soon as fall of 2022. You can now refer to the Oceanview Motel as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, following a $10 million purchase of the property by hotel management company Madison Resorts.
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
ocnjdaily.com
Howl-O-Ween Parade Returns to Ocean City Boardwalk
The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 will invite dogs and their owners to enjoy a day of fun on the Boardwalk, where pets are prohibited during the rest of the year. Leashed dogs will be permitted on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 5...
downbeach.com
Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site
VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
70and73.com
Legacy Club, formerly Woodcrest Country Club, to go before Cherry Hill Planning Board for improvements.
The owner of The Legacy Club, formerly the Woodcrest Country Club, is scheduled to appear before the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday with several proposed improvements and a clubhouse expansion. Owner WCC1 LLC, a company operated by South Jersey real estate developer Randy Lahn, proposes adding to the driveway...
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
