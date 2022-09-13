Arizona football notebook: Wildcats determined not to overlook FCS opponent after last season’s loss to NAU

Team Record: 1-2 Game Stats: 23-for-32, 208 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; 4 car, 20 yds, 1 TD. Season Stats: 70-for-93, 951 yds, 10 TD, 6 INT; 10 car, 100 yds, 2 TD. Notes: Dorman continues his strong season, even if the win-loss columns don’t show it. It’s clear that he has improved his ability to use his legs to create plays or prolong them. His awareness has risen and his confidence in his throws has as well. He made a very impressive throw against Pine Creek where he moved away from pressure, kept his feet moving with his eyes downfield, found his receiver, and threaded the needle between two defenders. What’s even better is he that he has declined the number of interceptions every week.

