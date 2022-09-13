Arizona football notebook: Wildcats determined not to overlook FCS opponent after last season’s loss to NAU

Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football hosts North Dakota State
Arizona wraps up nonconference play on Saturday night, and what a pre-league slate it’s been. “This is certainly a great challenge, the three nonconference games we had this season,” said coach Jedd Fisch, whose team takes on defending FCS national champion North Dakota State in its final tuneup before Pac-12 competition.
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans are ready to go bowling
The fans have spoken, and they’re ready for Arizona to go bowling. Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers to see if, based on what they saw from the first two games, if they expected the UA to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl this season. If so, it would be the program’s first since 2017.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball’s Jaelyn Hodge has improved her offensive efficiency, but she’s still not satisfied
If the Arizona Wildcats are going to get to the promised land of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament it is vital that talented outside hitters Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado Diaz take the next step in their development. That step has been driven home by head coach Dave Rubio all season: score while keeping errors as low as possible. Hodge is taking that to heart. She’s also pushing herself to take the next step.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. North Dakota State score predictions
A year ago this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats lost at home to a non-FBS school for the first time 1961, falling to in-state foe NAU. This year’s FCS matchup will be even tougher, as the North Dakota State Bison are defending national champions and have won nine FCS titles in the past 11 seasons.
KOLD-TV
Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona goes from playing a team picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West Division to one that’s the favorite to claim another national championship, albeit at the FCS level. North Dakota State (2-0) has won nine FCS titles since 2011, including last season, and also brings...
theanalyst.com
Five Reasons Why North Dakota State Will Beat Arizona
The remarkable aspects of North Dakota State’s FCS dynasty extend well beyond the nine national championships and at least quarterfinal-round appearances in each of its 12 straight playoff appearances. Included in the run are the Bison’s six straight victories over FBS opponents, which is unmatched by FCS programs in...
Eastern Progress
In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats
Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit
The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it’s time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It’s off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
azdesertswarm.com
Friday Night Lights: Hawaiian commits have strong showing; Davis and Lolesio continue productive seasons
Team Record: 1-2 Game Stats: 23-for-32, 208 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; 4 car, 20 yds, 1 TD. Season Stats: 70-for-93, 951 yds, 10 TD, 6 INT; 10 car, 100 yds, 2 TD. Notes: Dorman continues his strong season, even if the win-loss columns don’t show it. It’s clear that he has improved his ability to use his legs to create plays or prolong them. His awareness has risen and his confidence in his throws has as well. He made a very impressive throw against Pine Creek where he moved away from pressure, kept his feet moving with his eyes downfield, found his receiver, and threaded the needle between two defenders. What’s even better is he that he has declined the number of interceptions every week.
marketplace.org
Arizona grapples with balancing growth and a limited water supply
Rancho Sahuarita is a planned community south of Tucson. It’s in the desert, but it still has a lake that’s so big, if you stand on one side, you can’t see all the way to the other end. And it has a water park with slides, water cannons and tunnels.
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
