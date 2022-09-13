ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

What the Seafood Watch 'avoid' designation really means

BANGOR (BDN) -- Earlier this month, Seafood Watch, an influential seafood sustainability list published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, changed the designation of lobster from Atlantic communities to avoid. The organization indicated that fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the endangered right whale. Maine’s lobstermen, seafood dealers and politicians have been up in arms about the recommendation ever since.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint George, ME
State
Maine State
Saint George, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Cool air brings fall weather to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues

WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
NEVADA STATE
WPFO

How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sinclair
WPFO

Candidates in Maine's First District focus on recent increase in crime

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a focus on crime Thursday in the First District race for Congress. Republican nominee Ed Thelander, a businessowner and former Navy Seal, spoke out in Portland Thursday about the recent rise in violent crime in the city, including almost 50 shootings, about triple the number from the same time last year.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy