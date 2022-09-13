Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
WPFO
What the Seafood Watch 'avoid' designation really means
BANGOR (BDN) -- Earlier this month, Seafood Watch, an influential seafood sustainability list published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, changed the designation of lobster from Atlantic communities to avoid. The organization indicated that fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the endangered right whale. Maine’s lobstermen, seafood dealers and politicians have been up in arms about the recommendation ever since.
WPFO
Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
WPFO
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
WPFO
Cool air brings fall weather to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
WPFO
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
WPFO
How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
RELATED PEOPLE
WPFO
Poll: Majority of Mainers do not want to follow California's lead in 'going green'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The high price of energy is turning into a factor in this fall's elections, with a new survey showing strong support in Maine to not follow California's lead when it comes to accelerating efforts to "go green." California recently passed a new law saying all new...
WPFO
Candidates in Maine's First District focus on recent increase in crime
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a focus on crime Thursday in the First District race for Congress. Republican nominee Ed Thelander, a businessowner and former Navy Seal, spoke out in Portland Thursday about the recent rise in violent crime in the city, including almost 50 shootings, about triple the number from the same time last year.
Comments / 0