Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
redriverradio.org
Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax
LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
KTBS
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked...
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?
A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
KSLA
Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike. That strike could have halted the U.S. economy. The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several...
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11, while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull gets procedure in New York
A woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull at a Louisiana hospital, renewing anger among many over the state’s strict abortion ban, traveled to New York and got the procedure legally there. Nancy Davis, 36, had her pregnancy terminated Sept. 1 after traveling 1,400...
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) issued guidance to the housing and real estate industries on September 13, 2022, to aid them in preparing for an anticipated change in the legislation regulating the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes throughout Louisiana.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KTBS
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Comments / 0