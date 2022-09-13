ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

SAN BRUNO, Calif. ( KRON ) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019.

A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter Creek Condominiums on 701 Shelter Creek Lane on Aug. 29, police said. The location is the same apartment complex that Esposito went missing from in 2019.

The San Bruno Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and later identified the remains as Esposito. The case is still being investigated but SBPD does not believe there was any foul play.

Esposito was 61 years old when she went missing in late 2019. She was last seen on Nov. 29, 2021, and was reported missing on Dec. 9, 2021.

Anyone with information related to Esposito’s disappearance is asked to contact SBPD at 650-616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbuno.ca.gov.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

