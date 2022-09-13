ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

ECGRA releases its rural listening report

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCPzf_0hu9ZSBZ00

Efforts to strengthen rural areas of Erie County continue as municipalities receive grants to upgrade parks and public spaces.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) shared its rural listening report.

ECGRA funds organizations for special events

Over the last three months, ECGRA has been figuring out where American Rescue Plan dollars should be spent in Erie County.

The executive director of the Gaming Authority also announced an initiative in Edinboro called the “Main Street Mission.” He said grants like this help rural communities like Edinboro.

Erie County Organizations receive $520,000 from Gaming Revenue Authority

“It’s important to invest in a place, the physical aesthetics of a place, the environment, cause it makes it warm and welcoming, improves the quality of life. But in the case of Edinboro, Edinboro is a place where you want to send your kids to go to the university,” said Perry Wood.

The ECGRA also announced collaborative grants intended to upgrade parks in both Edinboro and Washington Township.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

New weather cam offering view of Erie shoreline

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Sept. 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com announced a new weather camera on the Erie Land Lighthouse. The lighthouse tower is 56 feet high. It’s located on a bluff at the foot of Lighthouse Street on Erie’s eastside and it overlooks the entrance to Presque Isle Bay. The new state-of-the-art high-definition digital weather camera […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie welcomes 40 New Americans part of Welcoming Week

More than 40 New Americans were sworn in Friday morning, becoming American citizens at the federal courthouse in downtown Erie. Chelsea Swift was live in the newsroom with more on the ceremony. It’s Welcoming Week in the City of Erie, and this ceremony is part of that celebration, with a group of New Americans joining […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Diverse Erie presents over $1 million in funding to five Erie organizations

Over $1 million has been invested into the Erie community in an effort to end the public health crisis. Thursday, Diverse Erie awarded $1.1 million to five local organizations. The grant addresses the growing inequities that Black, Indigenous, and people of color face as a result of the pandemic. Organizations receiving grant money include the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit

Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Edinboro, PA
Edinboro, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure

A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

24 Erie County beaches are dangerous to dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two dozen Erie County beaches and water access areas are now deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be seen on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Experts, Erie leaders discuss Marijuana Pardon Project

Experts and community leaders are discussing efforts being made to remove convictions of minor marijuana use from records, designed to give people a second chance. Briaunna Malone joins was live with more on the project and how it will make an impact in the community. The Marijuana Pardon Project will act as a form of […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Washington Township#Aesthetics#Ecgra#American#The Gaming Authority#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Rep. Kelly shares new information on inquiry into Erie migrant intake site

There’s new information about the Summit Township site used to house 144 migrant girls in April 2021. It’s being provided by Congressman Mike Kelly. Several documents were included in a press release from Rep. Kelly’s office on Friday. Those documents coming from the Department of Health and Human Services following what the press release called […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Casey Wells retiring from Erie County Convention Center Authority

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Convention Center Authority Executive Director John “Casey” Wells has announced his pending retirement. Wells is planning to retire effective January 2023. According to an announcement from the convention center authority’s board, Wells had been with the authority for more than 40 years. He was involved in several significant development projects, including […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Behind the scenes look at new Gannon residence hall

Gannon University students are making themselves at home in a new residence hall. And the unveiling of those rooms comes at a time when the university is seeing higher enrollment rates. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio with more on the new living quarters. Gannon University is welcoming the community to view the new […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board meets to vote on financial watch list and security changes

The Erie School Board met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of the Erie School District being removed from the state’s financial watch list. Two big agenda items: One is the district potentially getting off the state’s financial watch list. The other was a security change that’ll impact everyone attending school events. The Erie School District […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Dozens of new Americans sworn in during Welcoming Week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than 40 new Americans were sworn in on Sept. 16, becoming American citizens at the federal courthouse in Erie County. The ceremony that saw a group of new Americans joining the community is part of Welcoming Week in the City of Erie. The new citizens came from 15 countries, including Ukraine and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT, PSP provide car seat inspections in Erie

For Child Passenger Safety Week, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police have teamed up to give free car seat inspections for Erie families. Checks were being done for families who were dropping their children off at the Downtown Child Development Center, 121 E. 10th St. in Erie. Families also were provided […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie High students selling sculptures to raise money for trip

Students at a local high school are raising money for a trip to the International Trade Show by selling sculptures they created in the classroom. Erie High School students are welding seasonal pieces for fall and winter that people will have the opportunity to purchase in their second annual Yard Sale. The students are making […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

St. Patrick Haven shelter mulling options after Tuesday fire

St. Patrick Haven is looking toward the future after a Tuesday fire. The local shelter is located at 239 E. 12th St. in Erie. The fire has displaced 23 men who had been staying there. It caused damage to the front of the building, as well as smoke and water damage. The executive director of […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Watch: Irish Fest underway in downtown Erie

It’s just half way to Saint Patrick’s Day, and the luck o’ the Irish is alive and well in Erie. Erie’s Irish Festival returns to Saint Patrick’s Church this weekend with plenty of food, music and family friendly fun. A sea of green with all the Irish, food, music, beer and fun. The 2022 Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Spirits looking up for ESD’s bus driver shortage issue

After being impacted by a bus driver shortage, the Erie School District said things are looking up and they are in a much better position. The school district said they have had success over the last year in hiring additional bus drivers after facing a shortage like many in the state and across the country. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy