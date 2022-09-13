Read full article on original website
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
PWMania
Steve Austin on His Decision to Retire and Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Austin opened up on his decision to retire:. “Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,...
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
411mania.com
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names Promo That Inspired Him To Leave WWE
Claudio Castagnoli is on quite a run. Since his debut for All Elite Wrestling in June, the wrestling technician has joined the Blackpool Combat Club, become Ring of Honor World Champion, and had a number of memorable matches against the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Jake Hager, and Konosuke Takeshita.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
PWMania
WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster
If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Put A Lot of Thought Into Leaving WWE, Why He Joined AEW
In an interview with Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about making the decision to leave WWE, which he said he put a lot of thought into before it happened. We were sent the following highlights:. On leaving WWE: “A lot of thought [went into it] actually. I...
WWE champ-champ Roman Reigns tops 2022 PWI 500, AEW’s CM Punk third
Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has been acknowledged with one of the most prestigious honors in the professional wrestling
NFL・
PWMania
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
ComicBook
Tony Khan Provides Update on AEW Stars Working NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
All Elite Wrestling has been the connective tissue of the professional wrestling world. Upon its inception, AEW established relationships with Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Chinese promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment. In the years since AEW's rookie year, AEW President Tony Khan has added the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance and Impact Wrestling to his crossover catalog. Earlier this year, the long-awaited partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling was cemented, culminating in a massive joint pay-per-view: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Even with that show in the rear view, NJPW stars like Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii have since appeared on AEW Dynamite.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
