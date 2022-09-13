Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Coastal dune lakes a rare gem along the Emerald Coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They are a sight exclusive to the Panhandle. “A lot of people come from far and near to see these amazing features,” Melinda Gates, environmental coordinator for Walton County said. Coastal Dune Lakes are bodies of water within two miles of the coastline. There...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
WJHG-TV
Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
wtvy.com
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mypanhandle.com
Heat building and watching Fiona
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast from the past” Bill has in store for...
Grandmother’s near-death experience includes CPR and Jesus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As a local medical professional, Carol O’Driscoll is used to saving lives. But on Thursday, August 11 she needed saving. “I thought I’d come out here in the yard to trim some roses back and I did that,” O’Driscoll said. “I looked down, I had about 20-30 fire ants. […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Sept. 14
River: Catfish, a few bass and shellcracker. Bay: Redfish, black drum and a few trout. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277.
WJHG-TV
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
niceville.com
Fall Festival is October 8 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Fall Festival is coming to Perrine Park in Valparaiso next month, hosted by the Valparaiso Community Center, the center has announced. The festival is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Celebrate the beginning of autumn with live...
Comments / 0