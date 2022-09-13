ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...

MERIDIAN, MS
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 09_15_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Marquita Qwanta McCoy. McCoy is a 39-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 140 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department's Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police dealing with officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of Police officers. Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice tells CBS 42 the department is short 28 officers and he is doing everything possible to resolve the problem. "The Mayor and Council increased our pay plan last year to hopefully attract some more […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.

MERIDIAN, MS
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...

MERIDIAN, MS
MERIDIAN, MS
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena's Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...

HELENA, AL
HELENA, AL
Neshoba Democrat

Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County

Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

No Good Morning Meridian Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.

MERIDIAN, MS
MERIDIAN, MS

