Government Technology
Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration
(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
KRDO
Cause of death for an inmate that died in June at the Pueblo County Jail determined
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly-released autopsy report shows an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail likely died from withdrawal. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez was found dead inside her cell back in June. The autopsy report notes methamphetamine was in her system...
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners extend local disaster declaration after cyberattack
With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyberattack Aug. 17 shut...
Palmer HS briefly placed on secure status due to police activity in area
District 11's Palmer High School was briefly placed on secure status this morning due to police activity in the area.
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KRDO
Mountain Metro celebrates 50 years of service in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sept. 16, 1972, the City of Colorado Springs began operating the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MTT). Prior to 1972, transit services in Colorado Springs were provided by private companies. When the last company informed the city in 1971 that it would no longer provide services, the city sought federal funding to provide transportation, and the MTT was born.
KRDO
A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
KRDO
Family and police searching for woman missing in Colorado Springs since Sept. 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez. Enriquez was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Incline Apartments near Sinton Rd. and Fillmore St. She is described as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 - 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KRDO
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado doctors predicting early flu season, severity of illness could also be stronger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local doctors are predicting an early flu season. 11 News spoke with doctors at UCHealth, who reports that flu season in the the United States typically begins around Thanksgiving, and peaks in December or January. But this year, it’s predicted that the flu could begin in late October or early November.
Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
KRDO
Two Park County cold cases solved, killer brought to justice after 40 years
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 40 years, the suspect of two cold cases was brought to justice. On Jan. 6, 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee went missing while hitchhiking home from Breckenridge to Blue River. According to the District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, who was also hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma, went missing later that night.
KRDO
CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
KRDO
Pueblo Police recover “truckloads” of stolen property following burglary arrests
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Sept. 12, Pueblo police responded to the 1100 block of Lake Ave. in an attempt to locate fugitive, Raymond Smith. Police said Smith had six active warrants for his arrest. Officers located Smith and took him into custody after a short foot chase. According...
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
2 Parker men killed in 4-vehicle crash
Two men died after a crash involving four vehicles in an area of unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.
