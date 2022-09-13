ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration

(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
